Andy Robertson returns to the starting XI as Liverpool take on Chelsea in the Premier League this afternoon, with a perfect nine points from nine up for grabs at Anfield.

The Reds are looking to head into the international break with a three-win start in the top flight, and Jurgen Klopp has been boosted by the return of a number of key players.

With Chelsea also in 100 percent form to kick off the campaign, Liverpool will need a strong performance in front of over 50,000 fans to ensure victory.

Fortunately, Klopp is able to name a strong side for the Premier League tie, with Alisson aiming for a third consecutive clean sheet.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and the returning Robertson make up the back four, with Fabinho also back to shield them.

Joining Fabinho the middle of the park are Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott, while Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino start in attack.

Thiago, Naby Keita and Diogo Jota are among the options from a nine-man substitutes’ bench.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Thiago, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso; Havertz, Mount, Lukaku

Substitutes: Kepa, Silva, Chilwell, Chalobah, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Werner