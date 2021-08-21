Liverpool made it two from two to start the season with a 2-0 win over Burnley, with Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota guiding the Reds to the win in front of a full Anfield.

Liverpool 2-0 Burnley

Premier League (2), Anfield

August 21, 2021

Goals: Jota 19′, Mane 69′

It was an occasion that was 529 days in the waiting, and a full Anfield crowd marked their return

After a tentative start, Diogo Jota would provide a reason to celebrate with a lovely glancing header to put a dent into Burnley‘s plans to stall any dead ball situation.

The Clarets did have their moments with the Reds guilty of a misplaced pass or two, but it wasn’t the case in the build-up to Liverpool‘s second having personified liquid football with Sadio Mane the one to net.

There would be other attacks of note but the scoreboard would remain the same on a day where Harvey Elliott impressed on his first Premier League start and Alisson key in keeping a clean sheet.

Here’s how Reds supporters reacted to the victory on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

Elliott shone & offered a glimpse at what’s to come…

Every single one of them was magnificent today but I've seen the future and it's Harvey Elliott pic.twitter.com/Lmdt1Ly1gC — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) August 21, 2021

Big afternoon for Harvey Elliott – absences gave unexpected opp to show he can live with intensity of PL at its physical extreme Took it with both hands…outstanding in second half, class on ball and energy impressive. #LFC may not need Wijnaldum replacement after all#LIVBUR — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) August 21, 2021

? Harvey Elliott, what a player. Going to be a lot of fun watching this lad develop. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) August 21, 2021

Love how confident Harvey Elliott is to run with the ball taking risks than playing it safe — Samue (@SamueILFC) August 21, 2021

Harvey Elliott is exceptional, one of the very best prospects in his age group. Top technician and already very mature in his decision making. — Marcus Bring (@MarcusBr22) August 21, 2021

Harvey Elliott cleverly popping up in pockets of space and making it a danger zone for Burnley with crafty passing. Very impressive chemistry with Mo Salah already, and only Trent has more touches than the teenager thus far. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) August 21, 2021

Elliott is going to be our Grealish I think, just winning fouls all over the place — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) August 21, 2021

For those of you who weren't on the Harvey Elliott train more than two years ago, a very warm welcome. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) August 21, 2021

Harvey Elliott's first full 90 minutes in the Premier League, at the age of 18, was immense, he looks so comfortable and always poses a danger. A very special talent! #LFC — Carl Clemente (@clemente_carl) August 21, 2021

Reds are optimistic for our attacking fortunes…

Jota doing that thing where he's on the periphery for most of it but grabs the goal. Starting to become his trademark. He's such a good finisher and so good in the air. If we can figure out how to get him more involved we could have an elite no. 9. — Levene (@CalvLyfeson) August 21, 2021

That's all four of the main fellers up front with a goal this season after just 160 minutes of play. Everyone else in this league should be shitting themselves if they aren't already. — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) August 21, 2021

Just the 4 key passes and an assist from Trent so far #lfc — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) August 21, 2021

Salah passing to Mane even though he could've looked to shoot. We're winning everything. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) August 21, 2021

It was a day to savour for many on their Anfield return…

God it's good to be back ? pic.twitter.com/Nzr7eYLyr5 — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) August 21, 2021

Feels so good to be back ?? pic.twitter.com/yDAKTq6kpy — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) August 21, 2021

A 2nd clean sheet saw the defence come in for praise…

What a pity injuries have so often prevented Joel Matip to take the field, or stopped him when he was at the peak of his form. So calm, so composed, so elegant. — Philippe Auclair (@PhilippeAuclair) August 21, 2021

Tsimikas and Matip two standout performers for Reds today. VVD assured and providing a threat on attacking set pieces again. Good start to the season — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) August 21, 2021

These are the games where you see how valuable Alisson is to Liverpool. His cross claiming alone has killed at least 5 Burnley attacks so far. — … (@Ball_Retention) August 21, 2021

Matip has been absolutely superb! He for me is MOTM. — Karl (@KarlThyer) August 21, 2021

I already love Tsimikas He’s like a rapid Fab Aurelio With a little of Robbo’s bastadry — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) August 21, 2021

Kostas Tsimikas starting to look like an excellent signing. Loves a battle. — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) August 21, 2021

Thought Virgil van Dijk had a shout for MOTM there. That was a significant step forward. Launched the attack leading to the second goal, preserved the clean sheet with that fantastic block from Rodriguez's shot. Great performance. #LFC — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) August 21, 2021

And now onto Chelsea…

I know it hasn't been as brilliant as it might have been. But you have to remember that we lost this fixture last season, and drew two seasons ago. Not going to take the three points won lightly. We'll done lads. #LIVBUR #YNWA — Sean O' Donovan (@henriksen1) August 21, 2021

Another three points, another clean sheet, some outstanding performances from the Reds, including from 18yo Harvey Elliott. Both full-backs were brilliant – and both ended the game with knocks from a Burnley side that we’ll just play a certain way. Top of the league too! — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) August 21, 2021

Said Liverpool needed to step it up and they absolutely did. They were excellent in that second half and should have won by more. A second goal that we'll all be watching on loop as well. Two games, two wins, two clean sheets. Onto Chelsea. #LFC — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) August 21, 2021

Harvey Elliott was fantastic. But what a performance from Kostas. Brilliant today. Chelsea next! — Gio Ibarra (@propeRRaider) August 21, 2021

2 games, 2 wins, 2 clean sheets. Great start to the season. Chelsea next #LFC — * (@LFCAli96) August 21, 2021

