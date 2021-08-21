LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 21, 2021: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Burnley FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Harvey Elliott shows LFC fans the future on “excellent” Anfield homecoming

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool made it two from two to start the season with a 2-0 win over Burnley, with Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota guiding the Reds to the win in front of a full Anfield.

Liverpool 2-0 Burnley

Premier League (2), Anfield
August 21, 2021

Goals: Jota 19′, Mane 69′

It was an occasion that was 529 days in the waiting, and a full Anfield crowd marked their return

After a tentative start, Diogo Jota would provide a reason to celebrate with a lovely glancing header to put a dent into Burnley‘s plans to stall any dead ball situation.

The Clarets did have their moments with the Reds guilty of a misplaced pass or two, but it wasn’t the case in the build-up to Liverpool‘s second having personified liquid football with Sadio Mane the one to net.

There would be other attacks of note but the scoreboard would remain the same on a day where Harvey Elliott impressed on his first Premier League start and Alisson key in keeping a clean sheet.

Here’s how Reds supporters reacted to the victory on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

Elliott shone & offered a glimpse at what’s to come…

 

Reds are optimistic for our attacking fortunes…

 

It was a day to savour for many on their Anfield return…

 

A 2nd clean sheet saw the defence come in for praise…

 

And now onto Chelsea…

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.

Already a subscriber? Log in here