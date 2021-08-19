While it may require time for him to settle, former Liverpool and current RB Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi believes Ibrahima Konate can become a favourite at Anfield.

Konate is the Reds’ only signing of the summer so far, and there is a strong chance he ends the transfer window as the sole new arrival if reports are to be believed.

The Frenchman was able to adjust to his new surroundings throughout a full pre-season, but was left with a place on the bench for the Premier League opener as Jurgen Klopp favoured Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

It is likely that Liverpool‘s new No. 5 stays there for the visit of Burnley on Saturday, and this may be a sensible move given the time it takes to adapt to the system in place.

But there are no concerns over whether Konate will be able to reach the level required in time, with Gulacsi – who spent six years on the books on Merseyside and made 85 appearances alongside the centre-back at Leipzig – outlining his qualities.

“He’s very quick, good in the duels and he’s strong in the air,” the Hungarian told the Telegraph.

“He has also improved over the years with the ball at his feet. He’s now very composed. He knows his strength and he’s a clever player.

“He was really young [when he arrived] and he was already really, really good. You could see he was going to become a top centre-back.

“He’s very disciplined as well, so there was never a problem with him in the changing room.”

While Gulacsi failed to make a competitive appearance for Liverpool during his time with the club, he gained a strong understanding of what goes down well with the supporters.

Konate is already a popular figure among fans, but the goalkeeper insists he can endear himself to the Kop further with his “give everything” approach.

“I know Liverpool and I know the supporters and those types of players that give everything for the club are always appreciated,” he continued.

“The question is how much time he needs to adapt to the Premier League.”

Konate will be slowly transitioned into the side by Klopp, with Matip and Joe Gomez also strong contenders as first-choice partner to Van Dijk at centre-back.

But Gulacsi is confident that if and when he is given an opportunity, Konate has the ability to establish himself as a valuable asset.

“If he fulfils his potential then he’s going to be an important player for Liverpool in the coming years,” he said. “And he has all the talent and potential to do that.”