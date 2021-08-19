After missing team sessions earlier in the week, Joe Gomez was back with the Liverpool squad in training two days before the Premier League clash with Burnley.

Following a recovery period from the 3-0 victory at Norwich, the Reds got back to work at Kirkby with full training on Tuesday, with Andy Robertson working individually.

There was no sign of Gomez in the early workouts, however, leading to mild concern among some fans as to whether the defender had suffered a setback.

But the No. 12 was back with the squad on Thursday as Jurgen Klopp and his staff fine-tune their plans for the return to Anfield on Saturday.

Gomez started alongside Ibrahima Konate in the 4-1 friendly win over Aston Villa last weekend, with the pair expected to take their places on the bench again as Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip start against Burnley.

It is likely, then, that the 24-year-old was simply working on an individual programme in the gym rather than linking up with his team-mates on Tuesday.

This would have been protocol if he played the full behind-closed-doors game against Villa, with the club’s medical staff still eager to manage the long-term injuries to Gomez and Van Dijk carefully.

As the first team warmed up under the instruction of head of fitness and conditioning Andreas Kornmayer on Thursday, Fabinho and James Milner were notable in their absence.

However, there is no indication at this stage that the pair will be ruled out at the weekend – though Klopp is boosted by the availability of Jordan Henderson, Thiago and Curtis Jones among his many midfield options.

Neither Ben Woodburn or Xherdan Shaqiri were involved at Kirkby, with the pair closing in on moves away from Merseyside.

Woodburn has agreed an initial half-season loan switch to Hearts, with the timing of his move to Edinburgh dependant on Klopp’s plans before the end of the month, while Shaqiri has already negotiated terms with Ligue 1 club Lyon.

Lyon are yet to finalise a deal with Liverpool, however, but it would appear that the No. 23 has been granted exemption from full training so as to avoid injury ahead of a big transfer.

Young left-back Owen Beck is still part of the group, serving as deputy to Kostas Tsimikas, but Kaide Gordon seems to have returned to the academy ranks for the time being.

Gordon could make his first appearance of the season in the under-23s’ Merseyside derby at Haig Avenue on Monday night, with Mateusz Musialowski, Conor Bradley, Tyler Morton, Billy Koumetio and Jake Cain also likely to feature.

Liverpool outfield squad training on Thursday

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez, Konate, Phillips, R.Williams, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, N.Williams, Beck

Midfielders: Henderson, Thiago, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Jones

Forwards: Salah, Mane, Jota, Firmino, Minamino, Origi

* Goalkeepers trained separately.