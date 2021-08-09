Jurgen Klopp omitted both Nat Phillips and Xherdan Shaqiri from his Liverpool lineup for Monday night’s friendly clash with Osasuna, prompting fans to speculate…

The Reds conclude pre-season with a 90-minute clash with LaLiga club Osasuna, after a 1-1 draw with another Spanish side, Athletic Club, less than 24 hours previous.

Klopp fielded the majority of his first-choice starters in the Sunday outing, but the likes of Fabinho and Roberto Firmino took to the field the next day, along with new signing Ibrahima Konate.

One of the biggest talking points ahead of kickoff, however, was the absence of Phillips and Shaqiri, who have both been linked with moves away from Liverpool this summer.

Shaqiri is the subject of an offer from Lyon, according to L’Equipe, while Phillips is attracting interest from Brighton, Burnley, Newcastle, Southampton and Leeds with his price tag set at £15 million.

The speculation was, then, that the pair had been left out ahead of transfers, with fans taking to social media to discuss the news.

No Xherdan Shaqiri or Nat Phillips in the Liverpool squad tonight. Both have been strongly linked with moves away. Nothing imminent, I'm told, but certainly a sense that something will happen, and club have decided not to take the risk with those two tonight. #LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 9, 2021

Strong indication from the squad selection that Nat Phillips and Xherdan Shaqiri have to be heading out the exit doors at #LFC — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) August 9, 2021

Shaqiri & Phillips are not in the squad today and they also weren’t on the team yesterday. It seems like something might be going on behind closed doors. A move away expected soon? — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 9, 2021

Shaqiri & Nat Phillips missing. Probably the obvious. https://t.co/ablSReUH9c — LFC Views (@Mobyhaque1) August 9, 2021

Nat Phillips & Xherdan Shaqiri not involved yesterday or tonight. Which would seem to suggest they could be on the move soon. — Spion Kop (@TheKopHQ) August 9, 2021

No Phillips or Shaqiri named in the squad for either of the games. Does this mean they are about to be moved on? No Adrian either come to think about it, so could be transfers or could also mean that they are carrying slight niggles. Deffo worth keeping an eye on. #LFC — Chris Searle (@SearlyC82) August 9, 2021

The big selection call when it came to the starters saw 16-year-old Kaide Gordon given a surprise start on the right wing.

This was, as many supporters pointed out, at the expense of Divock Origi, who is also considered up for sale this summer despite a lack of concrete interest in the striker.

Origi not risked as well. Gordon starting ahead of him says a lot — Mo Fazail (@FazailLFC) August 9, 2021

Gordon starting in a front three over Origi speaks volumes about where he's at. Appreciate what he's done for us, but he has to move on. — Tom? (@MarkForRasslin) August 9, 2021

Divock Origi has literally been benched by a 16-year-old. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) August 9, 2021

Liverpool claim that Phillips and Shaqiri were left out as a precautionary measure, but it would come as no surprise if the pair were done so in order to avoid any fitness issues ahead of lucrative moves away.

However, the inclusion of Ben Davies on the substitutes’ bench, having left the training camp in Austria amid interest from Sheffield United, highlights how things can change quickly.