Ahead of Saturday’s clash with Burnley and the return to a full Anfield after 529 days, Jurgen Klopp has delivered a passionate message to Liverpool supporters.

For the first time in almost a year-and-a-half, Anfield will be at its full capacity again as Liverpool take on Burnley in the Premier League.

It has been a long and difficult wait, with many fans suffering the toll of the pandemic in the time away, but there is a silver lining as Reds are able to gather in their thousands once more.

Speaking ahead of the lunchtime kickoff, Klopp has given an incredible speech underlining his belief in the importance of supporters, saying “with you, [football is] the best game in the world.”

“The first football match I watched was probably a match in my home village, I loved each bit of it,” he began.

“I felt immediately like being part of the first team, even when I was one eight, nine years old. So I was a supporter much earlier than I was a player.

“A good football crowd has football knowledge, and a good football crowd knows how they can help. A good football crowd is loud, is emotional, is ready to jump – literally.

“A good football crowd is in the game.

“What I always say is there are more important things out there than football, but if you love the game, if you feel part of a club, of a family, then for these 90, 95 minutes it’s allowed to forget all the stuff around.

“That’s what I tell the boys, that we are responsible for helping them through tough times as well, just by giving them the best thing to think about when they leave the stadium again.

“That’s the real reason for football.

“Before I came in everybody told me about it and I had no idea that it was really like that, and now I can say it’s absolutely crazy.

“Some of us took for granted having a full stadium, having a sold-out stadium, having an incredible atmosphere.

“That will never happen again in my lifetime that I take it for granted for one second.

“This game has to create emotion, this game has to create atmosphere, this game is made for these kinds of things.

“It’s not a pure tactical thing – moving here, moving there – there’s fire.

“In the best moment of our time together, we got kind of split. But that’s the past, now we have the chance to create a future together.

“You cannot believe, and will never understand, how much I’ve missed you. And I cannot wait for you being around again.

“Because football is a nice game without you, but with you, it’s the best game in the world.”

