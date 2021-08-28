It’s a big one for Liverpool at Anfield, with Chelsea the visitors as we look to make it three from three to start the season. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 5.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.
Kickoff at Anfield is 5.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Firmino, Mane
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Thiago, Keita, Minamino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota
Opponent: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount; Havertz Lukaku
Subs: Kepa, Chilwell, Chalobah, Silva, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Werner
Our coverage updates automatically below:
