NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans couldn’t “ask for much more” as “sensational” Salah dominates

Liverpool opened their Premier League account with a commanding 3-0 win at Norwich on Saturday, with Mohamed Salah in blistering, record-breaking form.

Norwich 0-3 Liverpool

Premier League (1), Carrow Road
August 14, 2021

Goals: Jota 26′, Firmino 65′, Salah 74′

Jurgen Klopp‘s side began their league season with a trip to Carrow Road, in front of a vibrant home crowd returning after 18 months away.

After a slow start, Liverpool took the lead through Diogo Jota, who squeezed a close-range effort past the diving Tim Krul.

Substitute Roberto Firmino would then double the Reds’ advantage midway through the second half merely five minutes after his introduction before a Salah beauty completed the scoring.

It was the fifth season in a row he has scored on an opening day. There was never any doubt, was there?

Here’s how Reds supporters reacted to the victory on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

A brilliant win was hailed…

 

The incredible Salah received special praise…

 

Others were delighted to see Van Dijk coast through proceedings…

 

And it was a display that suggested a title challenge is on…

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

