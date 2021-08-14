Liverpool opened their Premier League account with a commanding 3-0 win at Norwich on Saturday, with Mohamed Salah in blistering, record-breaking form.

Norwich 0-3 Liverpool

Premier League (1), Carrow Road

August 14, 2021

Goals: Jota 26′, Firmino 65′, Salah 74′

Jurgen Klopp‘s side began their league season with a trip to Carrow Road, in front of a vibrant home crowd returning after 18 months away.

After a slow start, Liverpool took the lead through Diogo Jota, who squeezed a close-range effort past the diving Tim Krul.

Substitute Roberto Firmino would then double the Reds’ advantage midway through the second half merely five minutes after his introduction before a Salah beauty completed the scoring.

It was the fifth season in a row he has scored on an opening day. There was never any doubt, was there?

A quietly understated performance that. Exactly the sort of start Klopp would have wanted from this Liverpool side. Sort of game which quickly builds points. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) August 14, 2021

Can’t ask for much more on the opening day of the season. Three goals. Clean sheet. VVD back and looking good. Salah excellent and Mane sharp. Missed Fabinho in the first half but hopefully fine to start vs Burnley. — Jack Sear (@JackSear) August 14, 2021

I absolutely love you Liverpool, I do. GET IN!!!! — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) August 14, 2021

Brilliant performance that. That noise from our end though… it was worth more than any goal or points ? — Lizzi Doyle (@lizzidoyle) August 14, 2021

3 goals and a clean sheet. Perfection. pic.twitter.com/FkMbK9eJ2y — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) August 14, 2021

Three goals. Three points. Clean sheet. Good to be back. — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) August 14, 2021

It is still the case that Norwich have avoided defeat at home to Bayern Munich more recently than at home to Liverpool. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) August 14, 2021

Give Salah whatever he wants. It’s not even a debate. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) August 14, 2021

A joy to watch this man every week. Wouldn’t swap him for any. ? 3 points for the Reds, and things feel right again. Up the Fucking reds. ? pic.twitter.com/7vEOSelFpk — Paul Senior ? (@PaulSenior1) August 14, 2021

congratulations to mister mo salah on continuing to be good at football — laura (@lauraw97_) August 14, 2021

It’s Salah’s world. We’re just existing in it. Sensational footballer and still criminally underrated. — Floyd (@TheFNundy) August 14, 2021

Just dropped in to say Virgil van Dijk is still the best in the business ? — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) August 14, 2021

*looks at Tsimikas during buildup* He seems too high up the pitch and doesn't really seem like an option *Van Dijk finds him with a ridiculous, effortless 50 yard ball* Ah! Well. Nevertheless, — Grant Jendo (@odneJ) August 14, 2021

Van Dijk has been completely fine, some people are looking for anything, give up — ? (@_Riddxck) August 14, 2021

Tricky assignment well navigated by Liverpool. Looked really sharp having clearly benefitted from a good pre-season and great to see Virgil van Dijk get through 90 minutes with relative ease. Trent and Mo Salah especially excellent. And Alisson is still Alisson. Lovely stuff. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) August 14, 2021

Van Dijk playing 90 mins & conceded 0 goals He’s back truly — Da’olif (@DAOLIF) August 14, 2021

Thank You Liverpool for a great start to the new season. We're coming for the title — ???????? (@Azeem17_LFC) August 14, 2021

#lfc are here to get their title back #PremierLeague — Lester (@LesterH1703) August 14, 2021

The last time Liverpool beat Norwich on the opening day they walked the league, PL champions 21/22???? — Ash LFC ?? (@ItsMeAs47436617) August 14, 2021

