Liverpool FC-themed wall murals have become a welcome sight on the streets around Anfield and in Liverpool city centre in recent years, and now fans can pick the next one.

From Trent’s mural near Anfield to Jurgen’s in the Baltic Triangle, LFC murals have been adorning the walls of buildings around the city and giving fans a brilliant photo opportunity.

The next one is to be painted on the outside of the iconic Sandon Pub – the actual birthplace of Liverpool FC and the changing room for teams back in the late 1890s!

Sportening – a new social sports app that creates a community for fans all around the world – has invited renowned Scouse artist John Culshaw to create five different murals.

The five designs are of Bob Paisley, Steven Gerrard, Sami Hyypia, Robbie Fowler and Jerzy Dudek in Istanbul.

HOW TO VOTE:

1.Download the Sportening App: App Store • Google Play Store

2.Sign up & choose Liverpool FC as your team

3.Cast your vote on Liverpool’s team tab

4.Enjoy Sportening – where fans come first!

“It’s so rare that the fans are the ones that get to have a say in something as important as this – honouring the legends of Liverpool Football Club at the place where it all began,” says artist Culshaw.

“I love the idea of fans voting for the mural,” says Sandon owner Kate Stewart. “Football has always been about the fans and their love for the game, and The Sandon has always been there for the club and the fans too.

“The Sandon is about building community and creating a sense of belonging. Every vote counts and fans from all over the world will have their own imprint on the institution that is so close to their hearts.”

* Sportening is a new social sports app that creates a community for fans all around the world.

More info at sandon-mural.com