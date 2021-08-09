Liverpool have provided an update and guidance on the new ticketing process to help avoid the same problems that led to a 30-minute delay to Sunday’s kickoff.

The Reds welcomed back 40,000 Reds on Sunday for the penultimate pre-season friendly against Athletic Club, but ticketing issues would force kickoff to be pushed back 30 minutes.

Fans were unable to get into the stadium with the NFC technology causing mass problems, to which the club issued an apology for.

And with another game tonight against Osasuna, Liverpool have issued an update and guidance for supporters who are set to attend for the 7pm kickoff:

Download your NFC pass – be ticket ready

Get into Anfield early – free soft drinks for kids before 6pm

Got multiple tickets on one phone? – print off at home for faster entry

And the full guidance for fans reads: