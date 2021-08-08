Nat Phillips‘ future remains an uncertain one at Anfield but Liverpool could look to replicate an earlier deal from the summer to finalise a sale.

The 24-year-old has not been short on interest this summer following a breakthrough campaign, with Premier League clubs keeping a close eye on the centre-back.

But while Newcastle, Southampton, Burnley, Brighton, West Ham and Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen have registered their interest, there has been no rush in finalising a deal.

Both the club and player will know opportunities will be limited in the coming season with the centre-back ranks having been bolstered by the return of Jurgen Klopp‘s senior trio and the arrival of Ibrahima Konate.

As such, it has long been reported that the Reds value Phillips in the region of £15 million, but the Times‘ Jonathan Northcroft has now stated that Liverpool “would accept a ‘buy now pay later’ deal”.

It would follow a similar payment plan to Harry Wilson, who joined Fulham this summer in a £12 million deal but payments are not to arrive until 2022 as the Championship side navigate EFL’s strict Financial Fair Play protocols.

It would not serve Liverpool in the current transfer window with a midfielder and forward on the wishlist but it is one they themselves benefitted from last year with Diogo Jota.

The market isn’t as favourable as it has been in the last few years and as such the Reds will bide their time to ensure their valuation is met, which Northcroft states is in the region of £12-15 million.

His value may never be higher for Liverpool and yet it would be a relative bargain for the clubs credited with interest given his age profile and experience, but he could be a domino that falls late in the window.