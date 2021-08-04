There are less than 10 days until Liverpool open their season at Norwich, when fans will be allowed back in their thousands – and the travelling Kop can finally make plans.

There is growing anticipation for the season ahead, with fans to return to stadiums in their tens of thousands following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in the UK.

It has been 17 months since stadiums across the country were able to freely open their turnstiles, but normality and our much-loved matchday routines are drawing ever closer.

Two Anfield friendlies will provide a taster with 75 percent capacity crowds, but Carrow Road is expected to host a full capacity of 27,244 on August 14.

Away supporters are to be welcomed back in 2020/21, expected to be in line with the rules stating that clubs are entitled to 3,000 tickets per game, or 10 percent of stadium capacity if under 30,000 seats.

In this case, Reds have access to 2,669 tickets against Norwich, with an update on the sale process finally coming on Tuesday evening, less than 11 days until the fixture.

Thankfully, the price of a ticket did not come as a shock with a £30 cap on away tickets still in place for the upcoming season – with sales to start on Thursday.

As with home tickets, credits will not be accrued this season for away games but credits from 2018/19 and 2019/20 will be used to determine eligibility for tickets throughout the campaign.

The mooted vaccination evidence will not be required until October, if agreed upon, but fans are being urged not to travel if not in possession of a ticket.

The late announcement is far from ideal, more so when you consider the need for fans from Liverpool to travel cross country and book the means to do so for the 5.30pm (BST) kickoff.

It again overlooked the needs of supporters, whose importance to the game was as clear as ever following their total absence from stadiums over the last year and a half and yet the same issues remain.

Liverpool fans last attended an away match in the Premier League at Watford on February 29 2020, and we need not remind you of that result.

Moreover, Norwich had to cancel two pre-season friendlies over the last couple of weeks due to a “small number of positive Covid-19 test results” in the first-team group, disrupting their preparation for their return to the top-flight.