Liverpool to face Norwich in League Cup third round

Liverpool are to face Norwich in the third round of the League Cup after the draw was confirmed on Wednesday evening.

The Reds have won the competition the joint-most times, with eight and level with Man City, but last lifted the trophy back in 2012.

A run to the final was last seen in 2015/16 in what was Jurgen Klopp‘s first season at the club, but since then a semi-final berth is as far as the club have progressed.

Last season, Liverpool played out a 0-0 draw with Arsenal in the fourth round before being knocked out in a penalty shootout after easily putting Lincoln City to the sword by the tune of 7-2.

And now Norwich at Carrow Road awaits in the third round this season, which is to be played out in the week commencing September 20.

The clash sits between Liverpool‘s Premier League games with Crystal Palace (H) and Brentford (A).

It will, of course, be the second time the two sides have met this season after the Reds dispatched the Canaries 3-0 on the opening day, but it is only the third time the two clubs have met in this competition.

The last time was in 1982/83, where Liverpool went on to win the trophy.

Liverpool could look to mix up their team for the tie but still heavily feature a number of senior faces, with the likes of Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate due some game time.

Kaide Gordon could get a look in after making an impression in pre-season, while Caoihmin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Curtis Jones and Takumi Minamino are all to be in the running for a spot in the XI.

A win in the third round would see Liverpool book another mid-week fixture for the week of October 25, which follows the league trip to Man United and Brighton’s visit to Anfield.