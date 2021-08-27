Liverpool will start their Champions League group stage campaign with the visit of AC Milan, with the dates for the ties now confirmed by UEFA.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were drawn against Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan in Group B in Thursday evening’s draw.

Milan, opponents in both the 2005 and 2007 finals, will visit the Reds in their first game of the tournament on September 15.

The qualifying stages did not allow for travelling supporters, but a final decision on away fans for the group stage has yet to be confirmed.

The first matchday will sit between the league meetings with Leeds and Crystal Palace, with the second following a fortnight later.

The Reds travel to Porto on matchday two, before back-to-back ties against Atletico.

The final two matchdays see Porto at Anfield, before finishing the group in the iconic San Siro in December.

Group Stage Dates

Matchday 1: AC Milan (H), September 15, 8pm

Matchday 2: Porto (A), September 28, 8pm

Matchday 3: Atletico Madrid (A), October 19, 8pm

Matchday 4: Atletico Madrid (H), November 3, 8pm

Matchday 5: Porto (H), November 24, 8pm

Matchday 6: AC Milan (A), December 7, 8pm