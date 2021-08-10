Ligue 1 outfit Lyon have made contact with Liverpool over Xherdan Shaqiri, but while omission from Anfield’s friendlies hinted at a possible move the two parties are not on the same page.

It is no secret that Shaqiri is looking to be on the move this summer having confirmed so himself, but the Reds are intent on seeing their £12 million valuation met.

And currently, Lyon, who have now joined the list of interested suitors, are the ones at the negotiation table but they are “far apart” from the Reds’ demands, as per the Athletic.

Fuel was added to the fire over an imminent move for Shaqiri on Monday night after being omitted from the matchday squad, which was only furthered by a report from L’Equipe, via Sport Witness.

The French outlet stated that Lyon spent ‘a few hours trying to attract’ Shaqiri but remain cautious over the financial demands any deal would lead to for both a transfer fee and wages.

The figures offered for his value sit in the region of €5 million (£4.2m) and €7 million (£5.9m), which is a significant drop from the £12 million the Reds will demand as they look to recoup as much of the £13.5m fee they initially paid to Stoke in 2018.

The Atheltic go on to say that Liverpool have the option to extend Shaqiri’s contract by a further 12 months until 2023, which puts them in a strong negotiating position.

And with the initial offer from the French side falling “a long way short” of the price-tag “it remains to be seen whether Lyon return with an improved bid.”

Lazio and Napoli have also been credited with interest for Shaqiri, who recently spoke of his desire for a new challenge with the Reds respecting his wishes.

“This is why I told Liverpool that I feel ready for a new challenge. They accepted my wish and will seriously consider the offers that will come. They will not stop me.”