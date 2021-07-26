Xherdan Shaqiri could well be the next cab off the rank to depart Liverpool with interest expected to hot up as the midfielder admits he’s “ready for a new challenge.”

The 29-year-old has long been on the fringe of Jurgen Klopp‘s plans, with just 22 appearances, that totalled 819 minutes, last season and 11 in the title-winning campaign.

It all adds up to 63 games in three seasons, with injury at times playing its part, but now both the club and the player are looking for a fresh start.

It was reported earlier that Liverpool would like to at the “very least recoup the £13 million” they paid to Stoke in 2018, and now it’s up to interested suitors to meet their demands.

According to Goal‘s Neil Jones, interest in the No. 23 is “expected to ramp up this week” with the Reds “ready to do business at the right price,” which he reports is closer to the £15m mark.

Sevilla, Villarreal, Lazio and Napoli are name-checked as those who have expressed interest, with the Seria A duo having been in touch with Shaqiri’s representatives.

Interest from Lazio, in particular, left Shaqiri feeling “honoured” when he discussed his future with Il Corriere dello Sport, but while he has not partaken in any direct talks, Liverpool have accepted that he is looking for a “new challenge.”

“The important thing at this moment in my career is to be able to play regularly, but that hasn’t always been the case in the last three seasons,” Shaqiri explained.

“This is why I told Liverpool that I feel ready for a new challenge. They accepted my wish and will seriously consider the offers that will come. They will not stop me.

“I’m only 29 years old, I have played in some of the best Leagues in Europe and I would like to continue being a part of them.

“I’m not yet thinking about the end of my career, it’s a future I imagine far away. We will see what destiny has in store for me.

“I have no direct contact; my consultant team deals with the market. They inform me when there are clubs interested, you have to ask them for the names.”

Shaqiri is still on his summer break following his journey to the Euro 2020 quarter-final with Switzerland, but his exit from Anfield looms.

With Harry Wilson (£12 million), Marko Grujic (£10.5m) and Taiwo Awoniyi (£6.5m) already recouping £29m, the sale of Shaqiri at the desired price of £15m would boost that total to £44m.

A midfielder and forward is still of top priority and the funds should act as a catalyst in the pursuit to do just that.