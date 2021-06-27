The price tag of another up-for-sale Liverpool player has been revealed, with Xherdan Shaqiri courting interest from Lazio among “a number of European clubs.”

Shaqiri is one of a host of players considered available in the transfer window, with Divock Origi, Nat Phillips, Neco Williams, Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic also on the market.

The Swiss midfielder is currently on duty at Euro 2020, but is set for talks after his involvement at the tournament ends, having revealed he would “look at the situation” later in the summer.

Price tags have been set for the likes of Phillips (£15m), Grujic (£15m), Wilson (£13m) and Williams (£10m), with Liverpool typically looking for eight figures for their mid-value squad players.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the same is true of Shaqiri, with the Reds looking to “at the very least recoup the £13 million they paid Stoke” in 2018.

This comes as the Reds field interest from “a number of European clubs,” with an approach from Serie A side Lazio expected following the player’s return from the Euros.

Lazio have been regularly linked with Liverpool’s No. 23, and have already built a strong relationship with the Reds due to previous deals for Lucas Leiva and Luis Alberto.

Shaqiri is a valuable player for Jurgen Klopp, but cannot be afforded the game time he likely desires, having played only 819 minutes over 22 appearances last season.

A switch to the slower-paced Serie A may suit a player whose physicality is at odds with the intensity of Klopp’s system, with the manager having noted on a number of occasions how his unique build needs to be worked around.

But it remains to be seen whether Lazio would be willing to pay £13 million for the 29-year-old, with their net spend relatively low in recent seasons.

Roma, CSKA Moscow, Sevilla and Newcastle have all been credited with interest in Shaqiri in the past, but it is stressed that Liverpool are “not actively looking to sell,” which is also the case with Origi and Takumi Minamino.

However, the Reds “will not stand in his way should a suitable offer be lodged and the player expresses a desire to leave.”