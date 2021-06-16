Xherdan Shaqiri expects to make a decision over his future at Liverpool after the Euros, with the Swiss winger set to weigh up “how to continue” beyond the summer.

With the Reds hoping to raise funds for further signings by selling a host of squad players this transfer window, Shaqiri is among those who is considered up for sale.

The 29-year-old made 22 appearances last season but only spent 819 minutes on the pitch – an average of 37.2 per outing – though he scored once and assisted four goals during that time.

This came despite being fit for the majority of the campaign, with Jurgen Klopp seemingly settled on other options in midfield and attack.

Shaqiri assisted Breel Embolo’s header in Switzerland’s 1-1 draw with Wales to kick off the Euros, and is fully focused on national team matters throughout the tournament.

But speaking at a press conference ahead of Wednesday night’s clash with Italy, the Liverpool No. 23 admitted he has a call to make over whether to stay at Anfield.

“At the moment I don’t really want to talk about it,” he said, report the Press Association.

“I have a contract there and after the Euros, of course, I will talk to my agent and then we will look at the situation. Then we will decide how to continue.”

Shaqiri is unlikely to be short of suitors if he does opt to leave – despite turning 30 towards the start of next season – having forged a strong reputation during his time with Basel, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Liverpool.

Italy manager Roberto Mancini is among his admirers, describing Shaqiri as “one of the best inside forwards in Europe” in his own press conference.

“For me, Xherdan is a great player,” Mancini told Sky Italia, having managed the Swiss during his half-season at Inter.

“At Inter he did what he had to do, but the club was in transition back then and he was a Bayern player. But he’s one of the best inside forwards in Europe.”

While Shaqiri may not have hit the heights he is capable of at Liverpool, he has been and remains a game-changer for Klopp’s side, and Mancini’s words could be a warning.

If he is willing to stay at Anfield as a bit-part player, it may be worthwhile keeping Shaqiri around – as it will be difficult to find another like him.