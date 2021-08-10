LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 9, 2021: Liverpool's Takumi Minamino celebrates after scoring the first goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético Osasuna at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Minamino and Tsimikas step up in a big way – Liverpool’s 2021 pre-season in numbers

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool have concluded their eight-game run of pre-season friendlies, with a handful of fringe players catching the eye and producing the numbers ahead of 2021/22.

The Reds finished their warmup schedule with a 3-1 victory over Osasuna in front of a busy Anfield, following clashes with Wacker Innsbruck, Stuttgart, Mainz, Hertha Berlin, Bologna (twice) and Athletic Club.

With a trip to Norwich to come on August 14, Jurgen Klopp can consider it to have been a hugely productive summer, particularly as a number of squad figures have stepped up and players have returned from long-term injuries.

So who were the standout performers for the Reds throughout their friendlies?

Here, we take a look at the numbers behind Liverpool’s pre-season, including appearances, goals and assists.

Overall

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 9, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (L) celebrates with team-mate Kostas Tsimikas after scoring the second goal during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético Osasuna at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Games Played: 8
Wins: 4
Draws: 3
Losses: 1

Goals Scored: 13
Goals Conceded: 8

Players Used: 38

Most Goals: Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino (3)
Most Assists: Kostas Tsimikas (3)
Most Minutes: Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah (301)

 

Appearances

Anfield, matchday lineup, Salah (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

5

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, James Milner, Naby Keita, Harvey Elliott, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Leighton Clarkson, Kaide Gordon, Takumi Minamino, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Owen Beck, Rhys Williams

4

Adrian, Tyler Morton, Divock Origi, Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Curtis Jones, Ben Woodburn

3

Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Diogo Jota, Nat Phillips, Joe Gomez, Jake Cain

2

Alisson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Ben Davies, Conor Bradley

1

Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Xherdan Shaqiri, Loris Karius, Billy Koumetio

 

Goals (Mins per Goal)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 9, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (L) celebrates after scoring the third goal, his second, with team-mate Takumi Minamino during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético Osasuna at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Sadio Mane – 3 (100.3)

Takumi Minamino – 3 (88.7)

Roberto Firmino – 2 (44.5)

Diogo Jota – 2 (81)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 1 (285)

Divock Origi – 1 (165)

Own goal – 1 (N/A)

 

Assists (Mins per Assist)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 9, 2021: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Club Atlético Osasuna at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Kostas Tsimikas – 3 (83)

Owen Beck – 2 (85.5)

Xherdan Shaqiri – 1 (30)

Sadio Mane – 1 (301)

Fabinho – 1 (89)

Takumi Minamino – 1 (266)

 

Minutes Played (Mins per Game)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 301 (60.2)

James Milner – 301 (60.2)

Sadio Mane – 301 (60.2)

Mohamed Salah – 301 (60.2)

Naby Keita – 294 (58.8)

Joel Matip – 285 (57)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 285 (57)

Ibrahima Konate – 275 (55)

Harvey Elliott – 268 (53.6)

Takumi Minamino – 266 (53.2)

Kostas Tsimikas – 249 (49.8)

Caoimhin Kelleher – 240 (60)

Neco Williams – 197 (49.3)

INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - Thursday, July 29, 2021: Liverpool's Kaide Gordon during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Hertha BSC at the Tivoli Stadion. Liverpool lost 4-3. (Pic by Jürgen Faichter/Propaganda)

Kaide Gordon – 194 (38.8)

Curtis Jones – 180 (45)

Leighton Clarkson – 180 (36)

Owen Beck – 171 (34.2)

Adrian – 165 (41.3)

Divock Origi – 165 (41.3)

Diogo Jota – 162 (54)

Andy Robertson – 150 (50)

Virgil van Dijk – 136 (45.3)

Rhys Williams – 135 (27)

Joe Gomez – 123 (41)

Alisson – 120 (60)

Tyler Morton – 115 (28.8)

Ben Woodburn – 104 (26)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's Ben Woodburn during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Fabinho – 89 (44.5)

Roberto Firmino – 89 (44.5)

Nat Phillips – 86 (28.7)

Jake Cain – 63 (21)

Ben Davies – 55 (27.5)

Conor Bradley – 55 (27.5)

Loris Karius – 45 (45)

Billy Koumetio – 45 (45)

Thiago – 31 (31)

Xherdan Shaqiri – 30 (30)

Jordan Henderson – 19 (19)

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.

Already a subscriber? Log in here