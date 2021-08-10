Liverpool have concluded their eight-game run of pre-season friendlies, with a handful of fringe players catching the eye and producing the numbers ahead of 2021/22.
The Reds finished their warmup schedule with a 3-1 victory over Osasuna in front of a busy Anfield, following clashes with Wacker Innsbruck, Stuttgart, Mainz, Hertha Berlin, Bologna (twice) and Athletic Club.
With a trip to Norwich to come on August 14, Jurgen Klopp can consider it to have been a hugely productive summer, particularly as a number of squad figures have stepped up and players have returned from long-term injuries.
So who were the standout performers for the Reds throughout their friendlies?
Here, we take a look at the numbers behind Liverpool’s pre-season, including appearances, goals and assists.
Overall
Games Played: 8
Wins: 4
Draws: 3
Losses: 1
Goals Scored: 13
Goals Conceded: 8
Players Used: 38
Most Goals: Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino (3)
Most Assists: Kostas Tsimikas (3)
Most Minutes: Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah (301)
Appearances
5
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, James Milner, Naby Keita, Harvey Elliott, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Leighton Clarkson, Kaide Gordon, Takumi Minamino, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Owen Beck, Rhys Williams
4
Adrian, Tyler Morton, Divock Origi, Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Curtis Jones, Ben Woodburn
3
Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Diogo Jota, Nat Phillips, Joe Gomez, Jake Cain
2
Alisson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Ben Davies, Conor Bradley
1
Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Xherdan Shaqiri, Loris Karius, Billy Koumetio
Goals (Mins per Goal)
Sadio Mane – 3 (100.3)
Takumi Minamino – 3 (88.7)
Roberto Firmino – 2 (44.5)
Diogo Jota – 2 (81)
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 1 (285)
Divock Origi – 1 (165)
Own goal – 1 (N/A)
Assists (Mins per Assist)
Kostas Tsimikas – 3 (83)
Owen Beck – 2 (85.5)
Xherdan Shaqiri – 1 (30)
Sadio Mane – 1 (301)
Fabinho – 1 (89)
Takumi Minamino – 1 (266)
Minutes Played (Mins per Game)
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 301 (60.2)
James Milner – 301 (60.2)
Sadio Mane – 301 (60.2)
Mohamed Salah – 301 (60.2)
Naby Keita – 294 (58.8)
Joel Matip – 285 (57)
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 285 (57)
Ibrahima Konate – 275 (55)
Harvey Elliott – 268 (53.6)
Takumi Minamino – 266 (53.2)
Kostas Tsimikas – 249 (49.8)
Caoimhin Kelleher – 240 (60)
Neco Williams – 197 (49.3)
Kaide Gordon – 194 (38.8)
Curtis Jones – 180 (45)
Leighton Clarkson – 180 (36)
Owen Beck – 171 (34.2)
Adrian – 165 (41.3)
Divock Origi – 165 (41.3)
Diogo Jota – 162 (54)
Andy Robertson – 150 (50)
Virgil van Dijk – 136 (45.3)
Rhys Williams – 135 (27)
Joe Gomez – 123 (41)
Alisson – 120 (60)
Tyler Morton – 115 (28.8)
Ben Woodburn – 104 (26)
Fabinho – 89 (44.5)
Roberto Firmino – 89 (44.5)
Nat Phillips – 86 (28.7)
Jake Cain – 63 (21)
Ben Davies – 55 (27.5)
Conor Bradley – 55 (27.5)
Loris Karius – 45 (45)
Billy Koumetio – 45 (45)
Thiago – 31 (31)
Xherdan Shaqiri – 30 (30)
Jordan Henderson – 19 (19)
Fan Comments