Liverpool have concluded their eight-game run of pre-season friendlies, with a handful of fringe players catching the eye and producing the numbers ahead of 2021/22.

The Reds finished their warmup schedule with a 3-1 victory over Osasuna in front of a busy Anfield, following clashes with Wacker Innsbruck, Stuttgart, Mainz, Hertha Berlin, Bologna (twice) and Athletic Club.

With a trip to Norwich to come on August 14, Jurgen Klopp can consider it to have been a hugely productive summer, particularly as a number of squad figures have stepped up and players have returned from long-term injuries.

So who were the standout performers for the Reds throughout their friendlies?

Here, we take a look at the numbers behind Liverpool’s pre-season, including appearances, goals and assists.

Appearances

5

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, James Milner, Naby Keita, Harvey Elliott, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Leighton Clarkson, Kaide Gordon, Takumi Minamino, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Owen Beck, Rhys Williams

4

Adrian, Tyler Morton, Divock Origi, Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Curtis Jones, Ben Woodburn

3

Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Diogo Jota, Nat Phillips, Joe Gomez, Jake Cain

2

Alisson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Ben Davies, Conor Bradley

1

Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Xherdan Shaqiri, Loris Karius, Billy Koumetio

Goals (Mins per Goal)

Sadio Mane – 3 (100.3)

Takumi Minamino – 3 (88.7)

Roberto Firmino – 2 (44.5)

Diogo Jota – 2 (81)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 1 (285)

Divock Origi – 1 (165)

Own goal – 1 (N/A)

Assists (Mins per Assist)

Kostas Tsimikas – 3 (83)

Owen Beck – 2 (85.5)

Xherdan Shaqiri – 1 (30)

Sadio Mane – 1 (301)

Fabinho – 1 (89)

Takumi Minamino – 1 (266)

Minutes Played (Mins per Game)

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 301 (60.2)

James Milner – 301 (60.2)

Sadio Mane – 301 (60.2)

Mohamed Salah – 301 (60.2)

Naby Keita – 294 (58.8)

Joel Matip – 285 (57)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 285 (57)

Ibrahima Konate – 275 (55)

Harvey Elliott – 268 (53.6)

Takumi Minamino – 266 (53.2)

Kostas Tsimikas – 249 (49.8)

Caoimhin Kelleher – 240 (60)

Neco Williams – 197 (49.3)

Kaide Gordon – 194 (38.8)

Curtis Jones – 180 (45)

Leighton Clarkson – 180 (36)

Owen Beck – 171 (34.2)

Adrian – 165 (41.3)

Divock Origi – 165 (41.3)

Diogo Jota – 162 (54)

Andy Robertson – 150 (50)

Virgil van Dijk – 136 (45.3)

Rhys Williams – 135 (27)

Joe Gomez – 123 (41)

Alisson – 120 (60)

Tyler Morton – 115 (28.8)

Ben Woodburn – 104 (26)

Fabinho – 89 (44.5)

Roberto Firmino – 89 (44.5)

Nat Phillips – 86 (28.7)

Jake Cain – 63 (21)

Ben Davies – 55 (27.5)

Conor Bradley – 55 (27.5)

Loris Karius – 45 (45)

Billy Koumetio – 45 (45)

Thiago – 31 (31)

Xherdan Shaqiri – 30 (30)

Jordan Henderson – 19 (19)