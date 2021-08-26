Mixed international call-up news & starlet signs for Reds – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have added a sought-after youngster to the ranks and are linked with a goalkeeper at the opposite end of the age spectrum on the day we learn our Champions League fate.

Champions League group stage latest

The Reds are off to the Wanda Metropolitano again!

Uefa’s group stage draw took place on Thursday for the Champions League and we’ve been drawn against Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan.

Hits and misses among international call-ups

Trent Alexander-Arnold is back with England after missing the Euros – Hendo is in the squad too

Thiago however, is left out of the Spain squad – a boost for the Reds as he gets back toward full fitness

Alisson has explained his torn feelings as Premier League players are blocked from featuring travelling to red-list countries

Joel Matip has been approached again by Cameroon with a view to resuming his international career, but our magnificent defender has opted against

Latest Liverpool FC news

One deal has gone through though, with 16-year-old forward Bobby Clark joining from Newcastle United to add to an exciting-looking attack

Harvey Elliott has worked with a sprint coach to try and get up to speed as he bids for a regular first-team spot with the Reds

Latest transfer chat elsewhere

Cristiano Ronaldo is firmly on Man City’s target list in the closing days of the window – if they can agree a fee with Juve. No clarification on which club has to pay the other to take him and his monstrous wages yet

Ruben Loftus-Cheek spent years being ignored by Jose Mourinho and other Chelsea bosses, so naturally he’s now being linked with a move to Roma and Jose Mourinho

Man United want Saul or Camavinga in midfield, but can’t buy either unless they sell first. Not sure who they sell their absolute fodder to now though, since Sunderland are in League One?

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Never, ever, ever gonna get old.

Tonight’s late fixtures: AZ vs Celtic in the Europa, Spurs vs Pacos in the EuRumbelows.