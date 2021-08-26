Mixed international call-up news & starlet signs for Reds – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have added a sought-after youngster to the ranks and are linked with a goalkeeper at the opposite end of the age spectrum on the day we learn our Champions League fate.
Champions League group stage latest
The Reds are off to the Wanda Metropolitano again!
Uefa’s group stage draw took place on Thursday for the Champions League and we’ve been drawn against Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan.
Hits and misses among international call-ups
- Trent Alexander-Arnold is back with England after missing the Euros – Hendo is in the squad too
- Thiago however, is left out of the Spain squad – a boost for the Reds as he gets back toward full fitness
- Alisson has explained his torn feelings as Premier League players are blocked from featuring travelling to red-list countries
- Joel Matip has been approached again by Cameroon with a view to resuming his international career, but our magnificent defender has opted against
Latest Liverpool FC news
- Liverpool have been linked with a 36-year-old Derby County goalkeeper! What gives?! We explain why…and why not
- One deal has gone through though, with 16-year-old forward Bobby Clark joining from Newcastle United to add to an exciting-looking attack
- Harvey Elliott has worked with a sprint coach to try and get up to speed as he bids for a regular first-team spot with the Reds
Latest transfer chat elsewhere
- Cristiano Ronaldo is firmly on Man City’s target list in the closing days of the window – if they can agree a fee with Juve. No clarification on which club has to pay the other to take him and his monstrous wages yet
- Ruben Loftus-Cheek spent years being ignored by Jose Mourinho and other Chelsea bosses, so naturally he’s now being linked with a move to Roma and Jose Mourinho
- Man United want Saul or Camavinga in midfield, but can’t buy either unless they sell first. Not sure who they sell their absolute fodder to now though, since Sunderland are in League One?
Tweet of the day and match of the night
Never, ever, ever gonna get old.
Corner taken quickly…?
? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? pic.twitter.com/RJuxiLn9S6
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 26, 2021
Tonight’s late fixtures: AZ vs Celtic in the Europa, Spurs vs Pacos in the EuRumbelows.
