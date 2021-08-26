This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Mixed international call-up news & starlet signs for Reds – Liverpool FC Roundup

Liverpool have added a sought-after youngster to the ranks and are linked with a goalkeeper at the opposite end of the age spectrum on the day we learn our Champions League fate.

 

Champions League group stage latest

The Reds are off to the Wanda Metropolitano again!

Uefa’s group stage draw took place on Thursday for the Champions League and we’ve been drawn against Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan.

For all the news of that draw, the reaction to Liverpool’s task and more, click here!

 

Hits and misses among international call-ups

  • Cristiano Ronaldo is firmly on Man City’s target list in the closing days of the window – if they can agree a fee with Juve. No clarification on which club has to pay the other to take him and his monstrous wages yet
  • Ruben Loftus-Cheek spent years being ignored by Jose Mourinho and other Chelsea bosses, so naturally he’s now being linked with a move to Roma and Jose Mourinho

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Never, ever, ever gonna get old.

Tonight’s late fixtures: AZ vs Celtic in the Europa, Spurs vs Pacos in the EuRumbelows.

 

