Liverpool have been given another big boost for the upcoming international break with Thiago left out of the Spain squad to play Sweden, Georgia and Kosovo.

It was a quiet summer for Thiago at the Euros, with the midfielder nursing an injury throughout the tournament that restricted him to just 64 minutes over six games.

He has since returned to action with Liverpool and came off the bench in the 2-0 victory over Burnley, which was his first game in front of a full Anfield as a Reds player.

The 30-year-old is still finding his rhythm as he works his way back into Jurgen Klopp‘s first-choice lineup, and will now be given more time to do so over the international break.

Luis Enrique has named his 24-man squad for three World Cup qualifiers in September, with Thiago omitted as the likes of Mikel Merino, Carlos Soler and Brais Mendez got the call instead.

Whether this was due to Thiago‘s fitness remains to be seen, but there is a sense among the Spain supporters that Enrique could be moving away from the No. 6 as a regular option.

As it stands, Liverpool could have a strong group able to enjoy a short break during the internationals before returning to Kirkby early ahead of the trip to Leeds on September 12.

Mohamed Salah is unlikely to join the Egypt squad due to travel concerns, with Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino also expected to miss out for Brazil as Premier League clubs have agreed to deny the release of players to red-listed countries.

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also set to be given the time off, with almost a whole senior XI able to train throughout.

However, six other first-team players have already received call-ups and more are expected to follow, with Andy Robertson, Naby Keita, Virgil van Dijk, Takumi Minamino, Neco Williams and Kostas Tsimikas already confirmed.

Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota are among those who should also be called up later on Thursday.