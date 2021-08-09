Reds dazzle to end pre-season on a high – Liverpool 3-1 Osasuna

Liverpool finished their summer schedule on a winning note thanks to a high energy display that saw Roberto Firmino net a double in a 3-1 victory over Osasuna at Anfield.

Liverpool 3-1 Osasuna

Pre-season friendly, Anfield

Monday, 9 August 2020

Goals

Minamino 14′

Firmino 20′ (Tsimikas)

Firmino 41′ (Minamino)

Kike 70′

For the second night in succession, Anfield played host for the final pre-season friendly of the summer with Jurgen Klopp naming a fresh starting XI for the occasion.

It heralded the first outing for Ibrahima Konate and 16-year-old Kaide Gordon on home turf, while Joe Gomez was back in front of nearly 40,000 fans after nearly 10 months.

And with Andy Robertson set for a stint on the sidelines, all eyes were on Kostas Tsimikas with a maiden Premier League start in the pipeline on Saturday.

After another kickoff delay with ticket issues persisting, it was a high tempo start between the two teams with the early highlight coming from a pinpoint pass from Konate over the top of the defence.

It found Minamino who was equal to the pass but would only see his effort pushed for a corner, but a moment later he would find the mark with a deflected shot evading the ‘keeper to make it 1-0.

Body strength has been a weakness of the No.18’s but not on that occasion, and just six minutes later he would play a part in doubling the Reds’ lead.

With Liverpool playing quick and direct, Minamino’s one-two with Tsimikas would send the Greece international on his way to a brilliant first time delivery across the six-yard box, to which Roberto Firmino was up to the task of finishing.

And Liverpool’s No.9 would get the 40,000 at Anfield on their feet once more on the cusp of half-time with a tidy finish from close-range thanks to a cross from a Minamino who was growing in confidence.

Curtis Jones, meanwhile, cut a frustrated figure after a blow to the face forced his early withdrawal in what was the sole dampener from the first 45.

Half time: Liverpool 3-0 Osasuna

Konate makes Anfield debut, as too Bradley, Davies and Gordon

Brace for Firmino as Reds’ attacking play shines

Gomez plays 59 minutes

Henderson and Thiago make first pre-season outing

Liverpool now less than 5 days away from opener at Norwich

Liverpool’s high energy remained for the second half and the signs from the likes of Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gomez, Konate, Minamino, Neco Williams and Firmino would have left Reds rejoicing.

But it was Ben Woodburn who turned heads with a confident and lively display, in a multitude of positions, with a delightful back-heel into the path of Oxlade-Chamberlain a notable highlight from the 21-year-old.

Thiago would then enter the fray to play in front of more than 10,000 fans for the first time since he arrived last summer as part of a triple change, with Jordan Henderson introduced soon after Kike pegged a goal back for Osasuna with a close-range header.

Overall, a night full of positives for Liverpool, where even Ben Davies saw some action, with a host of players putting their hand up to challenge for a starting berth on the weekend.

Klopp will now see his squad go through the recovery phases before preparations ramp up for the trip to Norwich on Saturday.

Attendance: 40,000 (approx)

Liverpool: Kelleher; N.Williams (Bradley 80′), Gomez (R. Williams 59′), Konate (B. Davies 80′), Tsimikas (Beck 71′); Fabinho (Thiago 59′), Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones (Woodburn 30′); Gordon (Origi 46′), Minamino (Henderson 71′), Firmino (Clarkson 59′)

Subs not used: Karius, H. Davies, Cain

Next Match: Norwich (A) – Premier League – Saturday, August 14, 5.30pm (BST)