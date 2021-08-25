After 10 years on the books at Liverpool, Sheyi Ojo is expected to depart before the close of the transfer window – but the asking price could cause issues.

The 24-year-old has not featured in a senior Liverpool game since January 2017, with the FA Cup tie the last of his 13 appearances for the club.

Since then, Ojo has been loaned out to four different clubs that include Fulham, Reims, Rangers and Cardiff, but it is no longer a feasible route for a player who needs to lay down some roots.

And Goal‘s Neil Jones reports that Ojo is expected to seal a move before the summer transfer window closes, with Werder Bremen having made enquiries in addition to clubs from Belgium and Greece.

The Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst names the clubs as Club Brugge and Olympiakos, who have made contact over the winger.

However, Liverpool are believed to have placed a price tag in the region of £5 million for Ojo’s services, a fee that will be a tough ask in an industry still hit by the pandemic.

His departure would see him join Harry Wilson (£12m to Fulham), Mark Grujic (£10.5m to Porto), Taiwo Awoniyi (£6.5m to Union Berlin) and Xherdan Shaqiri (£9.5m to Lyon) in moving on.

Ojo featured for the under-23s on Monday having trained with them over the summer and scored the opening goal for Barry Lewstas’ side as the Reds secured a 3-1 win over Everton, having been omitted from Jurgen Klopp‘s pre-season plans.

He was the most experienced player on the pitch but it is no longer a place to hone his craft, nor has it been for a number of years.

Ojo’s departure would take Liverpool‘s homegrown list to seven, eight are needed to name a maximum of 25 players in their Premier League squad, but if Liverpool are content with a slightly smaller squad remains to be seen.