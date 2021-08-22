This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

The ‘Little Gladiator’ & Keita’s ‘vital’ role – 5 things fans are talking about after Liverpool 2-0 Burnley

Liverpool‘s 2-0 win over Burnley was impressive in so many ways, not least of all the fact it sent the Reds top of the league. Don’t care if it’s after two games, we’re top and we’re staying there.

Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane notched the goals, the fans sang in the stands and the Reds took the points.

In and among those highlights were several other important moments, performances and inclusions in the line-up, as the team who ended our long unbeaten league record at Anfield were well and truly put to the sword.

Fans took to social media afterward to point out the many impressive players on the day and highlight what made the difference against the Clarets, and it’s clear that optimism remains rife in the Red half of Merseyside.

Here are the five things from the game the fans are talking about most:

 

Kostas Tsimikas and his face-first tackle

Losing Andy Robertson is not a good thing. But guess what? For the past year, we’ve been hiding on the bench and in the physio room a near-replica.

Kostas Tsimikas has started the first two games of the season now and his all-action display endeared him to the Anfield crowd, particularly one late surge which saw him carry the ball away from multiple tackles even though he was on the ground and somewhat injured from moments earlier.





Now Jurgen has a bit of a dilemma…the returning Robbo or the in-form Greek Scouser for Chelsea?!

 

Return of the fans in a packed Anfield

Over 50,000 fans, over 500 days apart. Not since the Atletico game, two seasons ago now, has Anfield been so full.

It was majestic, memorable, emotional and vital, and the players loved it as much as the supporters.




Just one week until we can all go back and do it again!

 

Keita’s understated and impressive return

Naby has come in against Norwich and Burnley, filled the Gini Wijnaldum void and barely put a foot wrong.

Star showing, flashy creativity, non-stop forward-thinking threat? Nope. But doing the perfect job, sorting the tactical side to perfection and – importantly for the No8 – staying fit for two 80-minute run-outs? Yes. And that’s vital.




Consistency and fitness – he’s on the right path.

 

Elliott impresses on full league debut

Teenagers getting a chance under Jurgen Klopp isn’t a new phenomenon, but usually the starts come in the cups.

Harvey Elliott was thrown straight in against Burnley, his first Premier League start for the Reds, and he played a full part in a very good victory.




So much more to come from this kid.

 

Alisson Becker, back to his best

Two games, two clean sheets, a whole load of impressive interventions against the Clarets.

Half of his big saves were when the flag was up anyway – he didn’t know, and made top stops. His last, late one was a beauty.





Another one of those next week would be very much appreciated!

