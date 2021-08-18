Trent welcomes ‘renewed sense of purpose’ with full Anfield after 529 days

A full-house at Anfield for the first time in 529 days will be a “bit of a weird” experience for Trent Alexander-Arnold but one that he and his teammates have been “massively looking forward to.”

The Reds are to play at Anfield for the first time this season on Saturday with Burnley the visitors on a day that will prove to be a memorable one having been more than 17 months in the making.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side became accustomed to deafening silence greeting their arrival out of Anfield’s tunnel and the echo of their own voices, but no longer.

In the early Saturday kickoff, they will be greeted by a wall of red and voices that have long waited to greet them and push the team to victory.

And the No. 66 is savouring the return of fans and to “have a real purpose inside the stadium to fight for everything again.”

“I think it will be quite different,” Alexander-Arnold told the YNWA Official Magazine. “It will be a bit weird and it’s hard to think back to when the last game with a full house at Anfield was and how that felt.

“I feel as though we were taking that for granted so now when they all come back it will be an amazing feeling for us all.

“It’s also one of them where we’ve still got a job to do and we need the fans to help us.

“That’s something we’ve all been massively looking forward to and something that kept us going throughout the training camp in Austria. We knew that once we got back we’d be able to have the fans there and we’ll have a real purpose inside the stadium to fight for everything again.”

The renewed purpose and gratitude for the supporters puts silverware firmly back on the agenda after a turbulent season without and it’s not a hope, it’s an expectation.

“We know what our targets are. We want to win trophies. We expect that of ourselves,” the right-back added.

“If we put in the work then I think we’ve got a good enough team, an amazing manager and team spirit – and having the fans back at games for us will make a big difference.

“So there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be expecting to win trophies and have our eye on some more silverware come May.”