Liverpool have confirmed that Anfield will be at full capacity for this weekend’s Premier League clash with Burnley, with fans reassured after pre-season ticket issues.

Kickoff was delayed for both of the friendlies against Athletic Club and Osasuna earlier this month as fans were left queuing outside the stadium due to issues with the new NFC system.

The club have acknowledged the problem and in confirming that a capacity crowd will be permitted for Saturday’s meeting with Burnley, they have moved to allay fears of a repeat for the 12.30pm kickoff.

A series of reviews have been completed with changes made to the matchday operation – including around 100 more stewards and 30 additional fan support officers appointed for the game.

Fans are advised to arrive early with their digital tickets downloaded onto their smartphone beforehand, with NFC Help checkpoints installed around Anfield to quickly help with any issues.

If required, fans will also be able to charge their phones at various points in The Kop bar.

Liverpool will be contacting ticket-holders prior to the game to inform them of their entry times, which will be staggered ahead of kickoff to avoid any delays.

Despite changes to COVID-19 restrictions, those attending are still advised to practise social distancing and wear face masks if possible, while it is recommended that a lateral flow test be taken 24 to 36 hours before kickoff.

To serve as an incentive for those getting into the ground early, Liverpool have also announced that the price of a pint inside the stadium has been reduced to £2.90.

Saturday will be the first time since March 2020 that Anfield has been at full capacity, and it promises to be an incredible atmosphere as Jurgen Klopp‘s side look to build on the 3-0 win over Norwich.

With the Premier League encouraging a digital-first policy with tickets this season, 18 out of 20 clubs are using NFC technology in some capacity.

The club have been working closely with Tottenham in the buildup to the game, with the north London club using the same technology for their 1-0 victory over Man City on Sunday, which was played in front of a full stadium.

Liverpool are hoping, then, that the lunchtime kickoff will go ahead as smoothly as possible, with all bases covered regarding previous issues in the pre-season friendlies.