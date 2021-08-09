The final pre-season friendly is upon us and Anfield will play host once more in front of 40,000 Reds, with Osasuna tonight’s opposition. Here’s how to watch on TV and online.

Less than 24 hours after they were last on the Anfield turf, Jurgen Klopp will return with another group of players at his disposal for what is the final game before the Reds head to Carrow Road.

One can expect more minutes for Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas, who has seen his importance to the side rise following Andy Robertson‘s ankle injury on Sunday.

The match today is one that is an ode to Michael Robinson, who played for both clubs throughout his memorable career in football.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of kickoff.

The game gets underway at 7pm (BST) – or 2pm in New York, 11am in Los Angeles, 4am (Tuesday) in Sydney, 10pm in Dubai and 9pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool’s friendly vs. Osasuna is being shown live on LFCTV in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Worldwide

Fans outside of the UK can watch Liverpool’s friendly vs. Osasuna on LFCTV GO here, with a full match replay and highlights also available after the games.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ pre-season friendlies on the following channels worldwide:

Astro Go, PPTV Sport China, Sport 1 CZ/SK, DIGI GO, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX, Sport 1 Hungary, Sport 1, Astro Supersport, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, VG+, #Vamos, Sport Bladet Play

