Liverpool often explore unorthodox methods during their pre-season training camps, and this year was no different as BBC adventurer Ben Fogle joined the squad in Evian.

It is the most important time of the season for Jurgen Klopp, a chance for the Reds to prepare for the campaign ahead without the distractions of the media.

This summer, Liverpool have spent the entirety of their warmup schedule away from England, first in Austria and then France, where they are currently stationed in Evian.

The experience allows the squad to bond both on and off the pitch, and gives Klopp and his staff the time to experiment with different coaching methods.

In recent years, this has involved some interesting guests being invited to talk to and train the senior squad, with this time around being no different.

Fogle, who is best known as a presenter and adventurer working with the BBC, joined Liverpool’s training camp in Evian this week to spend time imparting his wisdom on the players.

The 47-year-old gave a talk which assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders described as “inspiring” in his column for LiverpoolFC.com.

“He delivered some great examples that many things are possible and the mindset controls everything, from swimming with crocodiles to crossing the Atlantic,” Lijnders explained.

“‘We all have to climb our own Everest’, was one of his quotes. Philosophical but true.

“The random talks throughout the day were the best. His life story is something we could take as an example and there are a lot of parallels with ours and our seasons.

“What we can take away after his talks is that we can always push ourselves a little bit more to our limits.”

Taking to Instagram after leaving Evian, Fogle reflected on a “super fun few days working with the legend that is Jurgen Klopp,” with the experience clearly being mutually beneficial.

His visit comes two years after a similar stint with German surfer Sebastian Steudtner in 2019, who gave a speech to the squad and worked on breathing exercises underwater.

“It’s just the experience. It’s just to do something different and bring in interesting people,” Klopp has said of Steudtner’s time with the squad.

“Because we are so focused on our football that sometimes we lose other things. That helps from time to time.

“He’s a brilliant personality and was really, really interesting. He stayed with us for another two days, he was a part of the table-tennis tournament and everything!”