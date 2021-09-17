Liverpool have confirmed that 17-year-old Terence Miles has signed his first professional contract with the club, with the youngster receiving well wishes from Jamie Carragher.

The boyhood Red has been with the club since under-7 level, rising up the ranks to now take a place in Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s U18s squad.

A versatile option, Miles has primarily featured in defence at centre-back and right-back but has got minutes under his belt in midfield in the early stages of the season.

It is at right-back, however, where he duly impressed in the U18s’ 3-3 draw against Nottingham Forest, earlier in the month, having offered a constant threat on the right flank.

His confidence and ability on the ball has seen him notch one goal and two assists in four appearances so far this season across right-back and central midfield.

A first-year scholar at the start of the campaign, having now turned 17, Miles has now penned his first professional contract with the club.

The news immediately saw Carragher wish Terence “good luck”, and the youngster will no doubt aspire to have a career like the club’s second all-time appearance maker (737 games).

And on the announcement of the news, Miles penned on Instagram: “Proud moment for me to sign my first professional contract at my boyhood club. Hard work starts now.”

He is the latest in a long line of youngsters to sign a first professional contract with the club over the last few months, following the likes of Mateusz Musialowski, Harvey Davies, Oakley Cannonier and Melkamu Frauendorf.

And the focus will be on development for Miles as he settles with the U18s and strives toward a place with the U23s.

He is one of many talents at academy level and assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders could not hide his enthusiasm over those rising through the ranks on Monday as he stressed the importance of Liverpool‘s pathway from youth level to the first team.

“I am excited about our academy, there are so many talents! Diamonds! So many special players who just who cannot wait to make their step up,” Lijnders said.

“It’s so important we keep doing this because with one player we push, we inspire a whole academy so we have to keep this pathway.

“Young players will never let you down, never! They never did and they never will.”