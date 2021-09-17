Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 28, 2021: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino reacts as he is substituted with an injury during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Jurgen Klopp gives mixed injury update on Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi

Roberto Firmino is still to miss a handful of games for Liverpool having yet to make a return to team training, which Jurgen Klopp expects to see take place next week.

With games coming thick and fast for Liverpool on a three-day cycle, the manager has spoken readily about rotating his side to keep legs fresh.

But his No. 9 will remain unavailable for the short-term following his hamstring injury against Chelsea prior to the September international break.

He has been progressing in his individual programme, but having yet to return to team training Firmino will miss fixtures against at least Crystal Palace, Norwich and Brentford.

“No, not ready,” Klopp said of the possibility of Firmino featuring against Palace.

“Bobby did not start training with the team, it will happen some point next week when he will be back training [with the team], and then we have to see.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 15, 2021: Liverpool's Divock Origi on the floor with an injury during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 1 game between Liverpool FC and AC Milan at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

And his return will not be rushed, leaving the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota to continue to lead the attack with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino in reserve.

Divock Origi was a surprise starter against AC Milan in mid-week, “playing a really good game” but having suffered from cramp he remains a doubt for the Premier League fixture.

“He had cramp at the end of the game and so we have to see what that means for tomorrow,” Klopp said of the No. 27.

Origi has only been named in one league matchday squad so far this season as an unused substitute on the opening day at Norwich. And you have to go back to February for his last time on the pitch.

With possibly two forward options unavailable, Klopp is likely to reunite his strongest possible trio in Salah, Mane and Jota for the visit of Crystal Palace.

