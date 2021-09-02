Jurgen Klopp is no stranger to team and individual honours, and the manager is to receive another accolade but this time it is in the form of an inaugural award.

The manager has made an impression on every stop in his career to date, one’s that always ensure success is around the corner and it has been no different since his move to Liverpool.

But his experiences in his native Germany have moulded him into the manager he is today, one that has transformed the club from nearly men to champions.

And now he has been recognised with an award that ties both the UK and Germany together, one that harbours the name German-British #Freundship Award.

It is the brainchild of the British Chamber of Commerce in Germany and the British Embassy, with the award honouring the special relationship and friendship between the two countries.

And Klopp is the first-ever recipient, as per Sport1, with the ceremony to take place on Friday at his former home at Signal Iduna Park.

Having now spent nearly six years in Liverpool, Klopp is a revered figure in both Germany and England and his knack at finding the right words for important subjects make him a well-liked and respected figure.

Humble by nature, Klopp will no doubt downplay his entitlement to the honour but it is one that recognises that his influence extends beyond the world of football.

The manager has currently overseen an unbeaten start to the season, with two wins and a draw, but the pressure valve will tighten on the return of his squad later this month.

The Reds will play six games in 17 days as the Champions League and League Cup are added to the calendar alongside Premier League exploits.