Liverpool eased to a fantastic 5-1 victory away to Porto in the Champions League, on a perfect European night that saw Curtis Jones take the acclaim.

Porto 1-5 Liverpool

Champions League, Estadio do Dragao

September 28, 2021

Goals: Salah 18′, 60′, Mane 45′, Firmino 77′, 83′; Taremi 75′

The Reds knew that a win would mean another big step towards qualification for the knockout stages and they duly delivered.

Mohamed Salah scored his customary goal to give Jurgen Klopp‘s side the lead before Sadio Mane doubled his team’s advantage just before half-time.

Salah then got his second goal of the night after good work by the excellent Curtis Jones, but Mehdi Tarmei pulled a goal back.

Liverpool saw the game out with ease, though, as substitute Roberto Firmino scored twice to seal a magnificent victory and inflict further misery on Porto.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

Jones was simply superb, registering an amazing four assists on the night…

Curtis Jones, though. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) September 28, 2021

Curtis Jones is having some night. Wins the ball back, surges forward and tees up Salah, who finishes in style. Game over. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 28, 2021

Curtis is the calmest man on the pitch. — Mo Stewart (@The_Mighty_Mojo) September 28, 2021

Jones is just doing so well! — Kay (@The_KYLN) September 28, 2021

The disrespect that Curtis Jones has had from some is actually offensive. Twenty years of age, still learning, but already a fantastic footballer. Brilliant tonight. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) September 28, 2021

Not sure what Lionel Messi’s been up to tonight but tell you what, he’s going to really enjoy watching highlights of that performance by Curtis Jones later. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) September 28, 2021

Brilliant to see Curtis Jones step up. He was overtaken by Elliott but he’s not sulked. He’s taken his chance and is now going to be pushing hard for a place. Going to be hard to leave out. He’s a much better footballer than many including me give him credit for. #LFC. — Si Steers (@sisteers) September 28, 2021

Curtis needs a decent song ASAP. Baller. #LFC — James Sutton (@thejamessutton) September 28, 2021

The majestic Salah earned yet more praise…

Mohamed Salah this season: 5 goals in 6 Premier League games

2 goals in 2 Champions League games Inevitable. pic.twitter.com/GSCbxCQI03 — Anfield Football (@AnfieldFootball) September 28, 2021

We HAVE to push Salah for Balon Dor! It’s ridiculous that Chelsea fans managed to convince everyone Jorginho was to be a contender last season and we have, arguably, the best player itw rn and entertain Mahrez debates ?? Put respect on the king’s name. #BalonDor2021 pic.twitter.com/sf9fMCCOqk — J ?? (@KloppVision) September 28, 2021

Salah is a joke. ?? guy plays right mid yano ? — SAM G-W (@OneSGW) September 28, 2021

He’s on another level is Mo Salah. Consistently scoring every season. Unreal. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) September 28, 2021

Another memorable European performance was hailed by Reds…

Brilliant from the Reds, that. — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) September 28, 2021

Brilliant from Liverpool tonight, five goals yet it still felt like they went easy on Porto. Top of the league and top of their group, feels like the Reds are really starting to find that groove again. Nothing is won yet though and a pretty big game ahead at the weekend! — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) September 28, 2021

Pretty much the perfect European away performance from Liverpool. Made a mockery of a good Porto team. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) September 28, 2021

Brilliant stuff from the Reds on a hilarious Champions League evening (seriously if you haven't paid attention check out the other scores). — The Legacy Fan Offside (@LFCOffside) September 28, 2021

Anyone else’s team unbeaten across Europe and on top of their domestic league and their UCL league. ??

Keep talking us down #LFC #Ucl — Grizz Khan (@GrizzKhan) September 28, 2021

What a performance. Perfect confidence boost ahead of the City game. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) September 28, 2021

Focus now turns to Man City on Sunday…

What a great performance. Nice to see Bobby get two as well. Lets take this into the city game! — Alex (@LFCAlexB) September 28, 2021

Brilliant performance. Everyone shined. Can't get a bigger confidence booster before the City game. Bring it on! #YNWA — Ankit Gour (@TheAnkitG) September 28, 2021

A second win! What a game it was. Total domination. Bring on Manchester City let's smash them!

I say give me "Hi Five?"

You'll Never Walk Alone — Prince Marcus (@PrinceMarcusLFC) September 28, 2021

Best we’ve played in a while. Turn up like that on Sunday and we turn City over. #LFC — El Lordo de Scouse (@Andrew02809617) September 28, 2021

Same performance ??????against City over the weekend please @lfc — Raymond Khozanai Mlambo (@khozanai) September 28, 2021

Jones exceptional tonight ? 6th game running weve scored 3 or more goals. Bring on City #LFC — Chris Hardman (@chrishlfc7) September 28, 2021

