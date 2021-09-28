Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
PORTO, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, September 28, 2021: Liverpool's Curtis Jones during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 2 game between FC Porto and Liverpool FC at the Estádio do Dragão. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans are all talking about “baller” Curtis Jones’ Porto display

Liverpool eased to a fantastic 5-1 victory away to Porto in the Champions League, on a perfect European night that saw Curtis Jones take the acclaim.

Porto 1-5 Liverpool

Champions League, Estadio do Dragao
September 28, 2021

Goals: Salah 18′, 60′, Mane 45′, Firmino 77′, 83′; Taremi 75′

The Reds knew that a win would mean another big step towards qualification for the knockout stages and they duly delivered.

Mohamed Salah scored his customary goal to give Jurgen Klopp‘s side the lead before Sadio Mane doubled his team’s advantage just before half-time.

Salah then got his second goal of the night after good work by the excellent Curtis Jones, but Mehdi Tarmei pulled a goal back.

Liverpool saw the game out with ease, though, as substitute Roberto Firmino scored twice to seal a magnificent victory and inflict further misery on Porto.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

Jones was simply superb, registering an amazing four assists on the night…

 

The majestic Salah earned yet more praise…

 

Another memorable European performance was hailed by Reds…

 

Focus now turns to Man City on Sunday…

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

