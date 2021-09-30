Liverpool FC’s Head of Nutrition, Mona Nemmer, is taking fans behind the scenes on the health and nutrition regimes at the AXA Training Centre with the launch of a new book.

In her first book, ‘A Taste of the Liverpool Way’, Mona explores how she makes sure that the players eat the right things in the right way and at the right times.

Split into 11 chapters, each exploring an area of discussion, this handy guide shows aspiring young footballers and fans of all ages how fresh, seasonal food can help them to be healthy and strong like their heroes, explaining the basics of nutrition in an easy-to-understand way with fun graphics and illustrations.

It is the ideal tool for anyone looking to develop a deeper understanding of how nutrition works to enable them to make healthier, more informed food choices for a balanced diet and lifestyle. Supporters can also take advantage of the delicious yet simple and affordable recipe suggestions, inspired by some of the most popular meals served in the Kirkby canteen.

Fans will be able to discover how Mona and Liverpool FC are taking their inspiring and empowering food knowledge into the community and wider world to help to make a positive difference to people’s health and wellbeing.

On launching the book, Mona said: “We are so unbelievably excited and proud to finally present our lovely book. It’s a dream come true, and I will never forget the night, first Pre- Season in Palo Alto, 2016 when we were joking that a book might be a nice idea, and then here we are! Live and in colour.

“I have enjoyed every minute working on this project, and we’ve had fantastic people working with us to visualise and bring to life all the different chapters. We wanted to create something different for our supporters.

“Not another recipe book, and not a book that was too overly scientific and complicated – we wanted to create something unique and inspiring that could really resonate with fans and empower them with good food knowledge.”

Jurgen Klopp said: “Mona is a transformative figure for professional football. Her ability to influence and educate the players and staff makes her one of the most valuable team members at LFC.”

“I am delighted that she is producing this book so our supporters around the world will have the opportunity to benefit from her remarkable work. This gives our fans the chance to learn from Mona, just as our players do.”

* You can buy ‘A Taste of the Liverpool Way’ here.