Liverpool started their Champions League campaign with a memorable 3-2 win at home to AC Milan, with Jordan Henderson‘s winner earning plenty of plaudits.

Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan

Champions League Group Stage (1), Anfield

September 15, 2021

Goals: Tomori OG 9′, Salah 48′, Henderson 69′; Rebic 42′, Diaz 44′

Jurgen Klopp‘s men were looking to kick on after their dominant 3-0 victory at Leeds last weekend, with Milan making the trip to Merseyside.

Liverpool made a flying start and took the lead through a Fikayo Tomori own goal, but Mohamed Salah then missed a penalty.

From nowhere, the Reds found themselves behind at half-time, however, as Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz put Milan in front.

A stunning second half saw Salah equalise and Henderson rifle home a thunderbolt, and Liverpool held on for a big victory as they played out another classic with Milan.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

Supporters revelled in a Champions League classic…

Well that was a lot of fun….the champions league is back baby! — Joseph Norton (@JosephNorton97) September 15, 2021

From early dominance it was bizarre to see Liverpool see that out quite so tensely. Huge points, big heart, big captain’s goal. Champions league football is back. #LFC — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) September 15, 2021

Say what you want, we all feel alive. — Neil Atkinson (@Knox_Harrington) September 15, 2021

Breathtaking scintillating relentless football in the first half. Concede 2 goals out of nowhere against the run of play. Come back out, dig deep and turn things around. Mentality monsters. On we march. Up the reds. — Andy LFCDT (@AYPrivateEye) September 15, 2021

Another great CL night #LFC — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) September 15, 2021

Liverpool don’t make it simple, but 3 points all that matters. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) September 15, 2021

Henderson’s stunner drew comparisons with Steven Gerrard…

Jordan Gerrard! — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) September 15, 2021

Jordan Henderson definitely screamed GERRAARRDD when he hit that. — Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) September 15, 2021

Stevie H — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) September 15, 2021

That is some finish from Hendo. Oof! — GaGs (@GagsTandon) September 15, 2021

El Capitan! — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) September 15, 2021

Stevie would be proud of that. A BEAUTYYY from Hendo. — Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) September 15, 2021

There were plenty of Man of the Match candidates…

Great win for #LFC tonight. Goal aside thought Henderson was excellent. Some important minutes for our fringe players as well. Always harsh to judge likes of Origi and Keita with no match sharpness. Great use of the squad by Klopp and job well done. — Si Steers (@sisteers) September 15, 2021

He was MOTM against Leeds, but Fabinho somehow went up another level tonight. Ridiculously good performance. Six tackles, four interceptions, 8/11 ground duels won, even two chances created. Jesus. — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) September 15, 2021

Robertson was my MOTM for sure. Immense the whole game — Karl (@LFC__Karl) September 15, 2021

Great game that was, made hardwork of it tho, always the way, Fabinho ???? what a player easily motm @_fabinhotavares @LFC — Dale Field (@DaleF_86) September 15, 2021

What a game! Get in, big win on matchday one! ? – Henderson absolutely class all night, skipper ??

– Mo Salah at his usual best – penalty aside

– Robbo and Trent up and down all night – engines

– Origi really impressive

– Beating Milan after making several changes ? pic.twitter.com/fzpyuNT8cM — Liverpool GFN (@LiverpoolGFN) September 15, 2021

Origi was excellent tonight – hopefully it's not a bad injury for him. — Arun (@WookieChew23) September 15, 2021

Dominated in large portions of the game and thoroughly deserved the win; Hendo’s winner was superb, Origi was like a different man, worked hard, looked sharp. Trent and Robbo were immense all game. Great to see Joel and Joe get 90 minutes and the 3 points. On to the next one! pic.twitter.com/t0hr6y9odK — _ (@TinoKillingbeck) September 15, 2021

Salah MOTM — LFCslim (@LFCSlimbo) September 15, 2021

And belief grows that No. 7 is coming…

Wonder what happened last time we won our opening group game 3-2 at Anfield ? — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) September 15, 2021

The first step toward no.7 #LFC — Josh Edwards (@JoshTheKopite) September 15, 2021