Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 15, 2021: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring the 1st goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 1 game between Liverpool FC and AC Milan at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans “feel alive” after “first step towards No. 7” at Anfield

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool started their Champions League campaign with a memorable 3-2 win at home to AC Milan, with Jordan Henderson‘s winner earning plenty of plaudits.

Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan

Champions League Group Stage (1), Anfield
September 15, 2021

Goals: Tomori OG 9′, Salah 48′, Henderson 69′; Rebic 42′, Diaz 44′

Jurgen Klopp‘s men were looking to kick on after their dominant 3-0 victory at Leeds last weekend, with Milan making the trip to Merseyside.

Liverpool made a flying start and took the lead through a Fikayo Tomori own goal, but Mohamed Salah then missed a penalty.

From nowhere, the Reds found themselves behind at half-time, however, as Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz put Milan in front.

A stunning second half saw Salah equalise and Henderson rifle home a thunderbolt, and Liverpool held on for a big victory as they played out another classic with Milan.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

Supporters revelled in a Champions League classic…

 

Henderson’s stunner drew comparisons with Steven Gerrard…

 

There were plenty of Man of the Match candidates…

 

And belief grows that No. 7 is coming…

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments