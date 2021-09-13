A brilliant performance on the road would be overshadowed by a horror injury to Harvey Elliott at Leeds, but from Salah’s gift to Matip’s adventures, there was a lot to talk about.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side returned from international duty with a bit between their teeth, more than matching the energy Leeds are renowned for and then taking advantage of the chaos they created.

Mohamed Salah would open the scoring and notch his 100th Premier League goal, with Fabinho and Sadio Mane following in the second half – but the 3-0 scoreline would flatter Leeds in the end.

An ankle dislocation for Elliott would take the edge of what was an impressive performance from Liverpool, with the teenager now to be out of action for the rest of 2021, at the very least.

Aside from Elliott’s injury, however, there was still plenty of talking points for fans after the victory.

A class act is Salah

It was a day to remember for the No. 11, with his opener coinciding with his 100th goal in the Premier League – he is the fifth-fastest to achieve the feat.

Salah has already carved out his legend at Liverpool and beyond and he made one child’s day, or perhaps even year, as he granted the wish of the young supporter by the Elland Road tunnel.

With a sign that said: ‘Salah, please can I have your shirt’ there was only one thing Salah could do and he did just that:

A brilliant touch from an exceptional player and human:

Brilliant from Mo Salah to give his shirt to Harvey Elliott after the game following his injury. Lovely touch. pic.twitter.com/mG82ISDRs0 — Clayts (@claytsfm) September 12, 2021

Ah lovely touch by Salah giving that little boy his shirt. His little face ? — Louise ? (@LouiseLacy) September 12, 2021

And he wasn’t the only one handing out his shirt on Sunday night, Harvey Elliott just chose the hospital as the place to do it! Class.

Mane’s 1 in 10

At some point, you just had to laugh to yourself as chance after chance was spurned, when it seemed harder to miss than score.

His overall game saw him have all the right ideas, it was just the execution that let him down:

10 – Sadio Mane scored his first goal with his 10th shot in this match against Leeds, the most shots he's ever had in a single Premier League game. Persistent. #LEELIV pic.twitter.com/mZKesgoT9U — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 12, 2021

There’s a great irony in the fact that Mane, having missed about 100 chances, buries one really clinically in stoppage time. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) September 12, 2021

Literally me when Mane finally scored pic.twitter.com/bHROVjJvkn — Sike o ? (@goldxxlocks) September 12, 2021

His finish, in the end, was brilliant, but can the real Sadio Mane please stand up?

Deploring chant

Forget about any whataboutery, there is simply no place for this. Ever.

Need @LUFC to do what @LFC, and many of us did and call out disgusting chants by their supporters. I know decent Leeds fans will be sickened by these horrendous songs but it wasn't just a few idiots. @SkySports calling it "near the knuckle but good to hear," is a disgrace — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) September 12, 2021

Harvey Elliott being applauded off by some Leeds fans and he applauds back. Others in the home end sing 'always the victim'. Grim. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 12, 2021

The Sun of football clubs. "Oh it's all different there now, not like in the bad old days" And seemingly just us going "yeah, riiiiight". https://t.co/6M8b7jf2Sg — Steven Kelly (@SteKelly198586) September 12, 2021

Matip’s off on an adventure

There’s a runner from the back, is it Trent? Is it Robbo? No, it’s the one and only Joel Matip!

And man, does he do it well. His forward adventure created the space for Salah’s opener and he disrupted Leeds man-marking system consistently.

Our No. 32 is severely underrated but he could be vying for the No. 10 spot going off Sunday’s performance…

Joel Matip the No. 10. — James Nalton (@JDNalton) September 12, 2021

Big Joel Matip playing one-twos in the penalty area like fucking Iniesta. Love him to bits. — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) September 12, 2021

Thiago when he sees Matip gliding into midfield for the 37th time in a game…pic.twitter.com/URemXVtbsj — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) September 12, 2021

Matip being better than your team's whole midfield pic.twitter.com/KNwvWjzZNh — Jonathon Reid (@mrjblade) September 12, 2021

Love it when Joel Matip marauds forwards. He’s really good at it. pic.twitter.com/eBfXWtEe2m — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) September 13, 2021

More of that please, Joel.

Reds have got no money!

Nobody does self-deprecating humour quite like football supporters and the travelling Kop had a banger at Elland Road after all the transfer talk:

The Reds have got no money, but we’ll still win leagueeeee pic.twitter.com/yNFZlmYDvJ — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) September 12, 2021

“The Reds have got no money, but we’ll still win the league…”

You’ve got to love it and safe to say, I think it might catch on!