This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Matip’s adventure & the ‘Reds have got no money’! – 5 things fans are talking about

A brilliant performance on the road would be overshadowed by a horror injury to Harvey Elliott at Leeds, but from Salah’s gift to Matip’s adventures, there was a lot to talk about.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side returned from international duty with a bit between their teeth, more than matching the energy Leeds are renowned for and then taking advantage of the chaos they created.

Mohamed Salah would open the scoring and notch his 100th Premier League goal, with Fabinho and Sadio Mane following in the second half – but the 3-0 scoreline would flatter Leeds in the end.

An ankle dislocation for Elliott would take the edge of what was an impressive performance from Liverpool, with the teenager now to be out of action for the rest of 2021, at the very least.

Aside from Elliott’s injury, however, there was still plenty of talking points for fans after the victory.

 

A class act is Salah

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 12, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah takes off his shirt after the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was a day to remember for the No. 11, with his opener coinciding with his 100th goal in the Premier League – he is the fifth-fastest to achieve the feat.

Salah has already carved out his legend at Liverpool and beyond and he made one child’s day, or perhaps even year, as he granted the wish of the young supporter by the Elland Road tunnel.

With a sign that said: ‘Salah, please can I have your shirt’ there was only one thing Salah could do and he did just that:

A brilliant touch from an exceptional player and human:

And he wasn’t the only one handing out his shirt on Sunday night, Harvey Elliott just chose the hospital as the place to do it! Class.

 

Mane’s 1 in 10

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 12, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané looks dejected after missing a chance during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

At some point, you just had to laugh to yourself as chance after chance was spurned, when it seemed harder to miss than score.

His overall game saw him have all the right ideas, it was just the execution that let him down:

His finish, in the end, was brilliant, but can the real Sadio Mane please stand up?

 

Deploring chant

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 12, 2021: A general view before the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Forget about any whataboutery, there is simply no place for this. Ever.

 

Matip’s off on an adventure

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 12, 2021: Liverpool's Joel Matip during the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

There’s a runner from the back, is it Trent? Is it Robbo? No, it’s the one and only Joel Matip!

And man, does he do it well. His forward adventure created the space for Salah’s opener and he disrupted Leeds man-marking system consistently.

Our No. 32 is severely underrated but he could be vying for the No. 10 spot going off Sunday’s performance…

More of that please, Joel.

 

Reds have got no money!

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool supporters during the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Nobody does self-deprecating humour quite like football supporters and the travelling Kop had a banger at Elland Road after all the transfer talk:

“The Reds have got no money, but we’ll still win the league…”

You’ve got to love it and safe to say, I think it might catch on!

