LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 15, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah looks dejected during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 1 game between Liverpool FC and AC Milan at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)
Mo Salah equals Steven Gerrard feat – but Jan Molby record remains

Mohamed Salah made his 100th appearance as a Liverpool player at Anfield on Wednesday night, and marking it with a goal he joined legendary company.

Salah was given his fifth start of the season on Wednesday night, with his place in the starting lineup seeing the Egyptian hit a century of Anfield outings.

Since joining Liverpool in 2017, Salah has played in 100 home games, with the 29-year-old finding the back of the net against AC Milan for the 72nd time in that run.

A serial record-breaker, the No. 11 finds himself on an esteemed list of Liverpool players with the most goals scored in their first 100 Anfield appearances.

Only six players struck more often during that time, with Salah (72) a goal short of Ian Rush (73) – a tally he would have equalled had he converted his first-half penalty.

Roger Hunt (85) tops the list, followed by Robbie Fowler (84), Gordon Hodgson (80), Jack Parkinson (76) and Sam Raybould (75).

Unsurprisingly, those six are all among the club’s all-time top goalscorers, with Salah’s strike against Milan – his 129th for the club in all venues – lifting him clear of Parkinson in 11th.

He is only one short of Raybould’s tally of 130 goals, with two more for Liverpool seeing him break into the top 10.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 15, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores to make it 2-2 during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 1 game between Liverpool FC and AC Milan at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

Salah’s second-half finish was his 14th European goal for Liverpool at Anfield, drawing level with Rush and behind only Steven Gerrard (24) in the club’s continental history.

With all 14 of those goals coming in the Champions League, though, Salah is now tied with Gerrard as the club’s all-time top scorer at Anfield in the top tier of Europe.

No Liverpool player has scored more home goals than Salah across the Champions League and its predecessor, the European Cup, while he is already the Reds’ overall leading goalscorer in the Champions League proper.

However, by missing his penalty – after Andy Robertson‘s effort on goal was adjudged to have been handled by Ismael Bennacer – Salah failed to equal another club record.

According to club statistician Ged Rea, Jan Molby holds the record for the most consecutive penalties scored for Liverpool, having twice converted 18 spot-kicks in a row.

Salah’s run ended at 17, having last missed from the spot in the 3-0 win over Huddersfield in 2017.

