Liverpool were put through their paces at Kirkby on Monday before they take flight for their Champions League meeting with Porto, with Naby Keita back in team training.

Jurgen Klopp oversaw 25 of his players as they took to the training pitches on Monday afternoon, two days after the chaotic 3-3 draw with Brentford.

While the result was a missed opportunity, all attention is now firmly focused on a Porto side who, like Liverpool, remain undefeated in their opening eight games of the campaign.

It presents another challenge for the Reds in what is their sixth game in just 16 days, with training on Monday coming just 41 hours after the final whistle at Brentford.

For the 12 players who feature over the weekend, it was just their second day of recovery and changes could, therefore, be in store in the second Champions League game this season.

But notably, it also saw the return of Keita who missed the latest league game with a foot injury from his start in the League Cup at Norwich, providing a welcome midfield boost.

The No. 8 has obviously seen the pain settle after striking the ground at Carrow Road, leaving the manager with a number of options including Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner and Curtis Jones for Tuesday’s game.

As per normal, the Reds started training with a light warm-up and ball work as Klopp and his backroom staff watched on.

Roberto Firmino took full part following his return off the bench last time out, with Neco Williams also boosting the numbers with his presence.

Rotation could yet again be on Klopp’s mind and the likes of Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi will all hope to benefit.

But Sadio Mane will be eager to feature having scored four goals in his last two visits to Estadio da Dragao, and another on Tuesday will take his Champions League tally to 20.

Mohamed Salah, meanwhile, continues to push his way toward claiming the title of Liverpool‘s most prolific goalscorer in the competition as he is currently just three of Steven Gerrard’s tally of 30.

Thiago and Harvey Elliott are the only absentees from Klopp’s first-team squad, with the No. 6 not expected to return to action until after the October international break.

There were no youngsters present on this occasion with a big week ahead for the academy as an under-19 squad will also meet Porto in the UEFA Youth League on Tuesday.

Liverpool squad training on Monday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Konate, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Robertson, Williams

Midfielders: Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Forwards: Salah, Firmino, Jota, Mane, Minamino, Origi