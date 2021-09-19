Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Rhys Williams. Swansea. (Credit: Action Plus Sports/Alamy Live News)
Rhys Williams suffers alleged racist abuse during loan appearance

Swansea have issued a statement in support of Liverpool loanee Rhys Williams, following an alleged incident of racist abuse during Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Luton.

Williams, who joined Swansea on a season-long loan on deadline day, made his second appearance for the Championship club as they fought back from 3-0 down to seal a point.

It was a memorable afternoon for the 20-year-old centre-back as Jamie Paterson, Oliver Ntcham and Joel Piroe scored in the second half, but not wholly for the right reasons.

In a statement on Saturday evening, Swansea confirmed an allegation of racist abuse towards Williams from a Luton supporter in the closing stages of the draw:

“Towards the end of today’s Championship fixture against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, an allegation of racial abuse was made over comments made towards Swansea City’s Rhys Williams from a home spectator.

“An official report was filed with the match official, Tony Harrington, and Bedfordshire Police at full-time.

Swansea City condemns racism and abuse of all kinds because it has no place within football or any walk of life.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 23, 2021: Liverpool's Rhys Williams during the final FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0 and finished 3rd in the table. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Swansea revealed that Bedfordshire Police were investigating the incident, with both Liverpool and the player’s loan club providing support in the aftermath.

“Rhys has the full backing of everyone at the football club,” Swansea added.

“We are in dialogue with his parent club Liverpool with regards to ensuring the player has all the support he needs.”

Manager Russell Martin has described the situation as “disgusting” and “repulsive,” while Luton reiterated their “zero tolerance policy on discrimination of any kind,” vowing those responsible “will not be welcome back at Kenilworth Road.”

Liverpool backed Swansea’s statement, telling their youngster: “We’re with you.”

