The 27 players to hit 400 appearances for Liverpool FC

Jordan Henderson joined an illustrious list by becoming the 27th Liverpool player to make 400 or more appearances for the club, putting his name alongside the likes of Steven Gerrard, Kenny Dalglish and Ian Callaghan.

The captain was named in Jurgen Klopp‘s XI for the 5-1 victory at Porto on Tuesday evening, a place in the teamsheet that pushed his appearance tally for the club to 400.

In a world of increased movement where lengthy stints at one specific club are growing rarer and rarer by the day, Henderson is a notable exception to the rule.

The 31-year-old has been a Red for just over 10 years and his role as a mainstay earned him a place among legends, with only 26 other Liverpool players having amassed as many appearances as the No. 14 in the club’s 129-year history.

“I can’t really describe the feeling, I still get the feeling every time I put the shirt on. I try to give my all for this club every single day…To do it 400 times so far is pretty special,” Henderson said after the milestone game.

Callaghan holds the record for the most appearances with a tally of 857, one that will no doubt stand the test of time.

Jamie Carragher (737) and Steven Gerrard (710) are the modern-day legends who ran the World Cup winner close, with Ray Clemence (665) and Emlyn Hughes (665) closing out the top five.

With a new deal signed until 2025, Henderson could very well break the 500-game mark and nestle into the top 14 of the club’s all-time appearance makers before he calls it a day.

The enormity of the milestone should not be understated, with Henderson’s tally in the top 3.4 percent of all those to have ever played a competitive game for the club.

Who knows when such a feat will be accomplished again, from the current group of players Roberto Firmino is the closest with 297 appearances – but eclipsing 400 may just be out of reach.

Liverpool players to reach 400 appearances or more