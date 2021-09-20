The 7 Liverpool players to captain over 200 games

Jordan Henderson captained Liverpool for the 200th time in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace, becoming only the seventh player to do so in history.

Since taking the armband from Steven Gerrard in 2015, Henderson has proved an exemplary captain for Liverpool, representing the club to the highest standard on and off the pitch.

His time on Merseyside has seen him battle perceptions throughout, but he has now cemented himself as a favourite among supporters and an invaluable player for Jurgen Klopp.

Saturday brought the visit of Palace, and with Henderson starting alongside Fabinho and Thiago in midfield, he reached a milestone of captain’s appearances.

Henderson has now captained Liverpool in 200 games – spanning from before he officially took over from Gerrard – making him only the seventh player to do so in 129 years.

The first to do so was Alex Raisbeck, who took the armband in 1900, and for 120 years he was also the club’s youngest-ever captain, with Curtis Jones breaking his record last year.

Donald McKinlay was another pre-war captain, with the next to do so after him being Ron Yeats, followed by Emlyn Hughes, Sami Hyypia and Gerrard himself.

No player has captained Liverpool more times than Gerrard (472), with his record unlikely to be broken, despite Henderson signing a new four-year contract with the club in August.

It is more than likely that Henderson remains captain for the rest of his time with the club, with there being little chance of him passing the armband over as Hyypia did to Gerrard in 2003.

If he did, of course, the Reds are not short of suitable candidates, with Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah among those who could be in the running.

Liverpool players with 200 or more games as captain