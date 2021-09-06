Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
MILAN, ITALY - Tuesday, March 10, 2008: Liverpool and FC Internazionale Milano players before the UEFA Champions League First knockout Round 2nd Leg match at the San Siro. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

UEFA confirm away fans WILL be allowed at Champions League ties

It’s good news for Liverpool‘s travelling contingent, with UEFA announcing that away fans WILL be allowed at Champions League group games this season.

Portugal, Spain and Italy is a pretty ideal set of countries to visit after the Reds were drawn against FC Porto, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan, but UEFA hadn’t allowed away fans at the qualifiers earlier this summer.

A decision has now been made, though, to allow away fans from the group stage onwards, meaning Liverpool fans will get the chance to visit the iconic San Siro for the first time since 2008 and possibly the last time with the famous stadium destined for demolition.

In a statement by Football Supporters Europe (FSE), it was confirmed that UEFA would allow supporters to attend away games in club and international competitions within their jurisdiction from next week.

That means fixtures in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League can all be played in front of full stadia.

It is stressed that local restrictions and travel requirements still apply, so those planning to follow Liverpool through Group B this season are advised to follow all guidelines before travelling.

(180425) -- LIVERPOOL, April 25, 2018(Xinhua) -- Supporters of Liverpool celebrate a goal during the UEFA Champions League Semi-finals 1st leg match between Liverpol FC and AS Roma at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, Britain on April 24, 2018. Liverpool won 5-2. (Xinhua/Han Yan)(wll)

FSE explain that clubs and national associations have already been informed, with an official statement from UEFA to come in due course.

The Reds kick off their Champions League campaign at home to Milan on September 15, with UEFA giving fans of the Italian club just over a week to make provisions for the trip.

Liverpool‘s first away game of the competition is at Porto’s Estadio do Dragao on September 28, with the trips to Madrid (October 19) and Milan (December 7) to follow.

