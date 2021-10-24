Liverpool players react to win at Old Trafford, with simple message for Mo

A picture spoke a thousand words for Liverpool after they dismantled Man United 5-0 on a day to remember at Old Trafford, for players and fans alike.

Merely five days after a taxing journey to the Spanish capital and muscling their way to victory, Jurgen Klopp‘s side backed up their performance and then some.

Naby Keita would set Liverpool up for the perfect start with his second goal in as many games before Diogo Jota added to the tally, with laughter of disbelief and thrilling kind then greeting the further three that would follow.

Those would come at the deadly touch of one Mohamed Salah, whose hat-trick saw his season tally soar to 15 in just 12 games to seal what was a victory to remember.

“[Salah is] one of the best for sure, the way he finishes is unreal. In the end, that is what all the teams want, the goals,” fellow goalscorer Jota told the BBC post-match.

“A result like this against the rival is outstanding. After 2-0 we lost a few balls but a fantastic result for the fans to remember.”

The performance and result made for some jubilant Reds after the game and we’re here for it.

Ibrahima Konate, in his second league start, lauded the team effort to get the job done in style but it’s his picture choice we really appreciate!:

This too from Trent Alexander-Arnold is a beauty with the man of the moment, yet again, and you can’t disagree with his “best in the world” declaration:

For Curtis Jones and Andy Robertson, the pictures said it all for the pair as they celebrated the win to cap off what has been an emphatic week of results:

And the good feeling continued with the captain, Roberto Firmino and Jota on what truly was a “brilliant afternoon at old Trafford!”:

And despite both suffering injuries, James Milner a hamstring and Naby Keita a “very painful” shin injury, the duo were quick to celebrate the team’s success and nod to the euphoria in the away end:

Incredible wasn’t it, Reds? That’s 22 games unbeaten across all competitions now, Salah with 10 goals in his last 10. Liverpool are truly flying.

A statement victory and a needed one at that in the early stages of the season, it doesn’t get much better than that, although the two injuries are a sour note on the win.

Now for Preston in the League Cup before Brighton make their way to Anfield. Up the free-scoring Reds!