Liverpool are back in action after 12 days away this lunchtime at Watford, with Caoimhin Kelleher making his 11th start for the club in place of Alisson.

The Reds headed into today’s clash knowing they would be without a number of key names, with Alisson and Fabinho ruled out due to travel issues while Thiago and Curtis Jones are among those injured.

It has forced Jurgen Klopp into four changes for a fixture that resulted in a 3-0 loss last time at Vicarage Road, as Ismaila Sarr scored two and assisted the third for the Hornets.

Kelleher is one of those brought in, with the able Irishman starting behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

With Fabinho also missing, Jordan Henderson occupies the No. 6 role, flanked by James Milner and Naby Keita in midfield.

And with Diogo Jota only recently recovering from a minor muscle injury, Roberto Firmino takes his place up front with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

This afternoon brings Firmino’s 250th start for Liverpool and Salah’s 200th, while Henderson captains the side for the 150th time in the top flight.

Firmino and Mane could both score milestone goals today, while two for Salah would see him leapfrog Didier Drogba as the highest-scoring African player in the history of the Premier League.

Watford: Foster; Femenia, Ekong, Cathcart, Rose; Sarr, Sissoko, Kucka, Masina; Hernandez, Dennis

Substitutes: Bachmann, Ngakia, Louza, Cleverley, Pedro, Sema, Gosling, Fletcher, Tufan

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Milner, Keita; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Konate, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi, Williams