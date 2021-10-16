Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 14, 2021: Liverpool's Naby Keita during the FA Premier League match between Norwich City FC and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Watford: 4 changes as Keita comes in

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool are back in action after 12 days away this lunchtime at Watford, with Caoimhin Kelleher making his 11th start for the club in place of Alisson.

The Reds headed into today’s clash knowing they would be without a number of key names, with Alisson and Fabinho ruled out due to travel issues while Thiago and Curtis Jones are among those injured.

It has forced Jurgen Klopp into four changes for a fixture that resulted in a 3-0 loss last time at Vicarage Road, as Ismaila Sarr scored two and assisted the third for the Hornets.

Kelleher is one of those brought in, with the able Irishman starting behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

With Fabinho also missing, Jordan Henderson occupies the No. 6 role, flanked by James Milner and Naby Keita in midfield.

And with Diogo Jota only recently recovering from a minor muscle injury, Roberto Firmino takes his place up front with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

This afternoon brings Firmino’s 250th start for Liverpool and Salah’s 200th, while Henderson captains the side for the 150th time in the top flight.

Firmino and Mane could both score milestone goals today, while two for Salah would see him leapfrog Didier Drogba as the highest-scoring African player in the history of the Premier League.

Watford: Foster; Femenia, Ekong, Cathcart, Rose; Sarr, Sissoko, Kucka, Masina; Hernandez, Dennis

Substitutes: Bachmann, Ngakia, Louza, Cleverley, Pedro, Sema, Gosling, Fletcher, Tufan

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Milner, Keita; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Konate, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi, Williams

Read all our build-up and previews on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android. There'll also be reaction, analysis and videos after full-time. Click here to get it for free.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments