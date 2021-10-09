Transformational is perhaps an understatement for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, with his influence reaching beyond just the here and now.

Before the German arrived, Liverpool were lacking direction and a strong foundation with very few reading off the same page to ensure silverware was lifted only in the dreams of Reds.

But the club’s fortunes soon changed and doubters were turned into believers as Klopp injected life back into the team and the Kop, with unity restored and fans back on the edge of their seats.

A few final misses would soon see silverware arrive as Klopp helped lay the groundwork for sustained success, forging a long-lasting legacy in the process.

It is what led his assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders to draw comparisons with the legendary Johan Cruyff and Barcelona such has been Klopp’s success since arriving at Anfield six years ago.

“Everyone saw what he has done with the team, with the fans and with the structure of the club,” Lijnders told the club’s official website.

“The prizes were a result of this continuity and stability. He gave Liverpool an identity again.

“For me, Jurgen is like what Johan [Cruyff] was for Barcelona, he is creating something that goes beyond years. Long may it continue.

“But years in football isn’t important for us coaches and players; it’s about the next game, the next session, the next final. It’s about today.

“This is a hungry LFC team, confident and knows what it wants. Jurgen leads and corrects. It’s a beautiful time to be a Liverpool supporter. Cherish it. Make it loud.”

Klopp is contracted to the club until 2024 and there is plenty of time yet to cherish this team and manager, with the boss himself ready to keep the good times coming.

“I still have three years left at Liverpool and that’s a long, long time in football,” Klopp told This Is Anfield in an exclusive interview.

“And I hope we are successful as possible in that time and I’m not even with one toe in the period after my career.”