Liverpool expand Anfield rail seating trial to 7,800 seats

Liverpool have confirmed that 6,000 seats in the Anfield Road End will be converted to rail seating as part of a season-long trial of the system throughout 2021/22.

Clubs across the Premier League are currently participating in a trial of rail seating, with a view to a long-term solution to persistent standing.

Earlier in the summer, Liverpool installed 1,800 rail seats at the back of the Kop, and now it is confirmed that a further 6,000 are being put in place in the Anfield Road End.

These will be located in the lower tier of the stand, which accommodates both home and away fans, with approximately 1,900 of the 6,000 in place for this weekend’s visit of Brighton.

Work will continue at intervals when Liverpool are either on the road or on international duty, though no completion date is set.

The club have stressed that the work is separate from the ongoing expansion of the Anfield Road End, and that they will not be taking part in a proposed pilot of safe standing areas in the Premier League next year.

Rail seating is designed for a safer experience while maintaining the need for seating throughout games, allowing fans to stand comfortably during “key moments” such as goals.

The area at the back of the Kop is already said to have drawn “positive feedback” from fans, with there being little to no impact on the existing matchday experience.

Upon the installation in August, This Is Anfield took part in a trial of the stadium’s rail seating, which delivered impressive results.