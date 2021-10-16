Liverpool cruised to an emphatic 5-0 win away to Watford on Saturday lunchtime, with Mohamed Salah again outlining his status as the world’s best player.

Watford 0-5 Liverpool

Premier League (8), Vicarage Road

October 16, 2021

Goals: Mane 9, Firmino 37′, 52′, 90′, Salah 54′

The Reds returned to Premier League action after the international break, in what looked like an awkward game on paper.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side tore the Hornets to shreds in the opening 45 minutes, however, with Sadio Mane firing home from an exquisite Salah pass and Roberto Firmino finishing off a lovely team move.

Firmino tapped home his second after the break and Salah then scored an outrageous goal to rival his strike against Man City.

The icing on the cake was delivered by Firmino, who completed his hat-trick in the dying seconds on a perfect afternoon for Liverpool.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

A wonderful team performance was lauded…

12:30 kick offs are fun, aren’t they? — Harriet Prior (@HarrietEPrior) October 16, 2021

I’m not sure how you can watch this Liverpool side and think they’re not in the mix for the title. What a mesmerising performance. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) October 16, 2021

Oppressive Liverpool performance, unplayable when in that mood. Thought Keita was class today, tucked in well and answered every question. Milner vintage classic, as ever. Real shades of 19/20 in that performance. Really special team. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) October 16, 2021

“8 matches – 5 wins – 5 clean sheets – 3 draws! Y. N. W. A” – Euwyne Parker on Facebook.

Something so satisfying about an under strength #LFC side putting on an absolute clinic in the weekend’s early kick off. The league is on notice. Salah dazzled, Matip glided & Bobby bagged himself a hat-trick of tap ins that Kuyt would be proud of. — Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) October 16, 2021

That’s a really good result. Easy to play it down because it was Watford but we’ve absolutely destroyed them. Also had to defend well towards the end and did it. Perfect. — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) October 16, 2021

The best football team in the world. And they're ours. What a joy it is to follow them. pic.twitter.com/gN0zj7Gs5R — Daniel Austin (@_Dan_Austin) October 16, 2021

Salah was again beyond belief at Vicarage Road…

I've seen Keegan, Dalglish, Souness, Rush, Barnes, Fowler, Gerrard, Torres and Suarez play live every week, all incredible. But, there's not a doubt in my mind that we're watching the greatest Liverpool player certainly in my lifetime, maybe of all time. Best in the world now. — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) October 16, 2021

He's the best in the world currently. No doubt about it. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) October 16, 2021

Salah is just special. The feet, the speed, the balance, the finish. The belief to even try it. The best. 4-0 Liverpool — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 16, 2021

Salah is mesmerising. Honestly I've seen him play with so much confidence. I'm gonna call it now – based on his start, I think he could get close to his 17/18 numbers this season.#LFC — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) October 16, 2021

“What a player Mo… Geez.. Cant put in words what we’re witnessing right now. Absolutely sublime. “Give the man his contract on his terms. Period!” – Biggie Poppa on Facebook.

My, my. Mo has morphed into Messi. — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) October 16, 2021

Dear Lord Mo The noises I made watching that goal. — Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) October 16, 2021

He’s the best in world football at the moment, no argument @MoSalah — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) October 16, 2021

Something utterly ridiculous, from the best player in the world. Mohamed Salah is phenomenal. — Steven Scragg (@Scraggy_74) October 16, 2021

Others were delighted for Firmino…

Bobby Firmino hat-trick has made my weekend, tbh. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) October 16, 2021

Bobby has been sneaky prolific this season. Minutes per goal must be pretty good I would have thought. — The Liverpool Way ??? (@theliverpoolway) October 16, 2021

Firmino with 6 in 7 this season. So if he plays the same number of games as last season, he's on course for a 41-goal campaign. That's how it works. — Karl Matchett (@karlmatchett) October 16, 2021

“Bobby’s celebration game is bar none.” – Chad Michael on Facebook.

Bobby Dazzler hatrick! Nice work from Neco. — Red (@TaintlessRed) October 16, 2021

Absolutely brilliant to see Bobby back in the goals. He’s been pushed down the pecking order by Jota but a timely reminder today that if the original front 3 click they can be unplayable. Bobby & Mane look different players with the crowd back. #LFC. — Si Steers (@sisteers) October 16, 2021

The Reds are top of the league…

Liverpool go top of the Premier League, and Roberto Firmino gets the match ball ???#LFC ? pic.twitter.com/8lnI2hKtXm — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 16, 2021

Mane "washed"

Firmino "finished"

Milner "too old"

Ox/Neco/Kostas "championship players"

Meanwhile, #lfc's *best ever* squad is top of the league, top of the CL group and unbeaten in 21 matches — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) October 16, 2021