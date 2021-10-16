Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
WATFORDF, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 16, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the fourth goal, the eighth consecutive game he's scored in, during the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans all say the same thing after Mo Salah’s latest wondergoal

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool cruised to an emphatic 5-0 win away to Watford on Saturday lunchtime, with Mohamed Salah again outlining his status as the world’s best player.

Watford 0-5 Liverpool

Premier League (8), Vicarage Road
October 16, 2021

Goals: Mane 9, Firmino 37′, 52′, 90′, Salah 54′

The Reds returned to Premier League action after the international break, in what looked like an awkward game on paper.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side tore the Hornets to shreds in the opening 45 minutes, however, with Sadio Mane firing home from an exquisite Salah pass and Roberto Firmino finishing off a lovely team move.

Firmino tapped home his second after the break and Salah then scored an outrageous goal to rival his strike against Man City.

The icing on the cake was delivered by Firmino, who completed his hat-trick in the dying seconds on a perfect afternoon for Liverpool.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

A wonderful team performance was lauded…

“8 matches – 5 wins – 5 clean sheets – 3 draws! Y. N. W. A”

Euwyne Parker on Facebook.

 

Salah was again beyond belief at Vicarage Road…

“What a player Mo… Geez.. Cant put in words what we’re witnessing right now. Absolutely sublime.

“Give the man his contract on his terms. Period!”

Biggie Poppa on Facebook.

 

Others were delighted for Firmino…

“Bobby’s celebration game is bar none.”

Chad Michael on Facebook.

 

The Reds are top of the league…

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments