Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi will “definitely” move next summer, claim sources in Germany, with Liverpool among the clubs pursuing a deal worth up to £34 million.

Liverpool have tracked Adeyemi’s progress since his time with German club SpVgg Unterhaching, inviting him on trial at 15 only for the striker to join Salzburg.

After a two-year loan spell with feeder club FC Liefering, the teenager has now broken through as a first-choice starter at the Red Bull Arena, earning a senior cap with Germany.

So far this season, Adeyemi has scored 11 goals in 16 games, with Liverpool reviving their interest according to reports from BILD and Transfermarkt.

Now, Sky Germany claim that the striker will “definitely” leave in 2022, with a fee of between £25 million and £34 million touted for any potential deal.

Liverpool are credited with a recent enquiry, though it is reported that Bayern Munich, Dortmund and RB Leipzig have already held talks with Adeyemi’s representatives.

Sky Germany reporter Marc Behrenbeck claims that the youngster’s “career plan” includes time in Germany “before he might go abroad again,” though how reliable this is remains to be seen.

It would, of course, be no surprise if Adeyemi were to make the jump to the Bundesliga, with the pathway from Austria to the German top flight one well-trodden.

Erling Haaland swapped Salzburg for Dortmund in 2020, and is now being slated for a lucrative move to the biggest clubs in the world, including Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Naby Keita, Dominik Szoboszlai, Hwang Hee-chan, Hannes Wolf, Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Bernardo and Peter Gulacsi have all moved from Salzburg to Leipzig in recent years.

There could be reservations over whether a player shining in Austria can make a seamless transition to the Premier League – from both interested clubs and the player himself – though there are examples on the contrary.

Sadio Mane is chief among those, but the likes of Takumi Minamino, Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu have taken longer to adapt to the English top flight.

Adeyemi could see sense in first opting for a stint back in Germany, particularly given his impressive start to life in the senior national team, before making the move to England or elsewhere.

Liverpool cannot be ruled out at this stage, however, given the need to rejuvenate the squad with young talent along with the prospect of losing both Mane and Mohamed Salah during the Africa Cup of Nations this winter.