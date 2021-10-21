Karim Adeyemi is hot property with Liverpool one of the clubs pursuing a deal for the talented Salzburg striker, with such interest an honour for the 19-year-old.

Adeyemi is currently plying his trade with Salzburg, a hotbed for talent and the teenager is no different having already scored 12 goals in 17 appearances so far this season.

The Reds have tracked the German’s progress since his time with German club SpVgg Unterhaching and invited him on a trial when he was 15, only for him to join Salzburg.

After first finding his way on loan with feeder club FC Liefering he has now cemented himself as a starter for Matthias Jaissle which in turn saw him earn his first senior cap for Germany.

Liverpool were reported to have revived their interest earlier this month with claims that the striker will “definitely” leave in 2022 for a fee in the region of £25 million and £34 million.

The Reds are not the only interested suitors, however, with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig also in the hunt for the talented teenager.

And after setting his side on course for victory over Wolfsburg in the Champions League on Wednesday thanks to a ruthless finish inside the first three minutes, the teenager was asked about his future and the interest from Europe’s elite.

“I’m very relaxed about it. I feel honoured, but nothing more,” Adeyemi told Sky Austria, as quoted by Heute.

“I have my focus here at Salzburg. We play well together. It works perfectly.

“First of all, I want to progress with Salzburg. Then we’ll look further.”

It’s an answer one would expect from a rising star with plenty of suitors ready to snap him up, with Liverpool repeatedly name-checked as one such club.

But there may be a desire to take the well-travelled pathway from Austria to the Bundesliga, as Erling Haaland has so successfully done before looking to make another switch.

The Reds should not be discounted such is their long-term interest and Adeyemi’s profile is one that fits the bill for what is a current ageing forward line at Anfield.

The 19-year-old has three international caps to his name for Germany and 67 appearances for Salzburg, with 23 goals and 17 assists combined – and 21 of those goals have come in 2021.