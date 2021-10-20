Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Mo Salah’s record 31 Champions League goals for Liverpool – in photos

Mohamed Salah became Liverpool’s top goalscorer in Champions League history on Tuesday night, breaking yet another record in the process.

The Reds picked up a hard-fought 3-2 win away to Atletico Madrid, eventually prevailing after a topsy-turvy contest in Spain.

It was Salah who again proved to be the difference, scoring twice, including the late penalty that sealed all three points.

The Egyptian’s coolly-taken spot-kick took his Champions League tally to 31 for Liverpool, meaning he has overtaken Steven Gerrard to go out in front all on his own.

It is the latest proof of just how special Salah is, with his total coming in just 48 appearances.

Here’s a look back at each goal in photos…

It all started in a playoff second leg against Hoffenheim at Anfield in 2017, as Jurgen Klopp‘s side booked their place in the group stages.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, August 23, 2017: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah prays as he celebrates scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Play-Off 2nd Leg match between Liverpool and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Sevilla were the next side to feel Salah’s wrath, with a deflected effort helping earn Liverpool a 2-2 draw at home.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 13, 2017: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between Liverpool and Sevilla at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The next three goals all came against European minnows Maribor, two of which were away from home in a 7-0 romp.

MARIBOR, SLOVENIA - Tuesday, October 17, 2017: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the third goal with team-mates Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho Correia during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between NK Maribor and Liverpool at the Stadion Ljudski vrt. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MARIBOR, SLOVENIA - Tuesday, October 17, 2017: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between NK Maribor and Liverpool at the Stadion Ljudski vrt. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 1, 2017: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between Liverpool FC and NK Maribor at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Spartak Moscow were also annihilated by the same scoreline in the group stage, with Salah adding one more to his tally.

A typical Mo celebration followed…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 6, 2017: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the seventh goal during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between Liverpool FC and FC Spartak Moscow at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

An outrageous effort was up next against Porto in the last 16 in 2017/18, with Salah juggling the ball and then heading home from close range.

PORTO, PORTUGAL - Wednesday, February 14, 2018: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st leg match between FC Porto and Liverpool FC on Valentine's Day at the Est·dio do Drag„o. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The next two are among Salah’s most memorable in a Reds shirt, with one goal apiece coming home and away against Man City in the quarter-finals.

The tie-clinching strike at the Etihad could still be the most iconic goal he has scored for Liverpool, not to mention the celebration.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool (c) celebrates scoring the first goal during the Champions League Quarter Final 1st Leg, match at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool. Picture date: 4th April 2018. Picture credit should read: Simon Bellis/Sportimage via PA Images

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 10, 2018: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the first goal to equalise and make the score 1-1 during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A semi-final double against former club Roma further outlined Salah’s status as a world-class performer – in typically classy fashion, he refused to celebrate.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 24, 2018: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Liverpool FC and AS Roma at Anfield. (Pic by Carlo Baroncini/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 24, 2018: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (right) celebrates scoring the second goal with team-mate Roberto Firmino during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Liverpool FC and AS Roma at Anfield. (Pic by Carlo Baroncini/Propaganda)

There was a six-month gap between those goals and a double at home to Red Star Belgrade in 2018/19, with a vital winner against Napoli also sending Liverpool into the knockout rounds.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 24, 2018: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Liverpool FC and FK Crvena zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 24, 2018: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the third goal from a penalty kick during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Liverpool FC and FK Crvena zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 11, 2018: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

With Liverpool on the march towards a second consecutive Champions League final, Salah again registered away to Porto, as Klopp’s men cruised into the semis.

PORTO, PORTUGAL - Wednesday, April 17, 2019: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the second goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg match between FC Porto and Liverpool FC at Est·dio do Drag„o. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

In the final itself, Salah buried an early penalty against Tottenham to ease the nerves, joining illustrious company such as Gerrard and Sir Kenny Dalglish in netting in club football’s biggest game.

MADRID, SPAIN - SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores his sides first goal from the penalty spot to make the score 0-1 during the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)

MADRID, SPAIN - SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his sides first goal from the penalty spot to make the score 0-1 during the UEFA Champions League Final match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)

In 2019/20, Salah bagged four goals against fellow Group E opponents RB Salzburg and Genk, taking him to the 20-goal mark in the competition.

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - Tuesday, December 10, 2019: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the second goal during the final UEFA Champions League Group E match between FC Salzburg and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

GENK, BELGIUM - Wednesday, October 23, 2019: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring the fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between KRC Genk and Liverpool FC at the KRC Genk Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was 10 months before Salah struck again in the Champions League, with lowly Midtjylland twice failing to contain him and Atalanta also falling victim to his brilliance in a stunning 5-0 away win for Liverpool.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 27, 2020: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the second goal from a penalty kick during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Liverpool FC and FC Midtjylland at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

BERGAMO, ITALY - Tuesday, November 3, 2020: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Atalanta BC and Liverpool FC at the Stadio di Bergamo. (Pic by Simone Arveda/Propaganda)

Salah was the match-winner away to RB Leipzig in February of this year, netting a brace that helped the Reds reach the quarters and set up a clash with Real Madrid.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - Tuesday, February 16, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Puskás Aréna. (Pic by Propaganda)

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - Tuesday, February 16, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st Leg game between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Puskás Aréna. (Pic by Propaganda)

Liverpool may have lost 3-1 in Spain before exiting the competition after the second leg, but Salah scored his side’s only goal in the first game.

MADRID, SPAIN - Tuesday, April 6, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores his side's only goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg game between Real Madird CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. (Pic by Propaganda)

This season, Salah has been the best player in the world, with five efforts in the Champions League already highlighting his relentlessness in front of goal.

A crucial strike at home to Milan helped turn the game around, as Liverpool won 3-2 at Anfield, and a double against old friends Porto also caught the eye.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 15, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores to make it 2-2 during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 1 game between Liverpool FC and AC Milan at Anfield. (Pic by Paul Currie/Propaganda)

PORTO, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, September 28, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 2 game between FC Porto and Liverpool FC at the Estádio do Dragão. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

PORTO, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, September 28, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) scores the third goal past FC Porto's goalkeeper Diogo Costa during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 2 game between FC Porto and Liverpool FC at the Estádio do Dragão. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

PORTO, PORTUGAL - Tuesday, September 28, 2021: The master... Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal, his second of the game, during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 2 game between FC Porto and Liverpool FC at the Estádio do Dragão. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was then left to the Egyptian King to level, and then break, Gerrard’s record on Tuesday, inspiring the Reds to a massive victory.

MADRID, SPAIN - Tuesday, October 19, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 3 game between Club Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MADRID, SPAIN - Tuesday, October 19, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the third goal, from a penalty-kick, to makes the score 2-3 during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 3 game between Club Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MADRID, SPAIN - Tuesday, October 19, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal, from a penalty-kick, to makes the score 2-3 during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 3 game between Club Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MADRID, SPAIN - Tuesday, October 19, 2021: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson (L) celebrates after Mohamed Salah (R) scored the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 3 game between Club Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MADRID, SPAIN - Tuesday, October 19, 2021: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal, from a penalty-kick, to makes the score 2-3 during the UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 3 game between Club Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Metropolitano. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Quite simply, a magical, legendary footballer.

