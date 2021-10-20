Mohamed Salah became Liverpool’s top goalscorer in Champions League history on Tuesday night, breaking yet another record in the process.

The Reds picked up a hard-fought 3-2 win away to Atletico Madrid, eventually prevailing after a topsy-turvy contest in Spain.

It was Salah who again proved to be the difference, scoring twice, including the late penalty that sealed all three points.

The Egyptian’s coolly-taken spot-kick took his Champions League tally to 31 for Liverpool, meaning he has overtaken Steven Gerrard to go out in front all on his own.

It is the latest proof of just how special Salah is, with his total coming in just 48 appearances.

Here’s a look back at each goal in photos…

It all started in a playoff second leg against Hoffenheim at Anfield in 2017, as Jurgen Klopp‘s side booked their place in the group stages.

Sevilla were the next side to feel Salah’s wrath, with a deflected effort helping earn Liverpool a 2-2 draw at home.

The next three goals all came against European minnows Maribor, two of which were away from home in a 7-0 romp.

Spartak Moscow were also annihilated by the same scoreline in the group stage, with Salah adding one more to his tally.

A typical Mo celebration followed…

An outrageous effort was up next against Porto in the last 16 in 2017/18, with Salah juggling the ball and then heading home from close range.

The next two are among Salah’s most memorable in a Reds shirt, with one goal apiece coming home and away against Man City in the quarter-finals.

The tie-clinching strike at the Etihad could still be the most iconic goal he has scored for Liverpool, not to mention the celebration.

A semi-final double against former club Roma further outlined Salah’s status as a world-class performer – in typically classy fashion, he refused to celebrate.

There was a six-month gap between those goals and a double at home to Red Star Belgrade in 2018/19, with a vital winner against Napoli also sending Liverpool into the knockout rounds.

With Liverpool on the march towards a second consecutive Champions League final, Salah again registered away to Porto, as Klopp’s men cruised into the semis.

In the final itself, Salah buried an early penalty against Tottenham to ease the nerves, joining illustrious company such as Gerrard and Sir Kenny Dalglish in netting in club football’s biggest game.

In 2019/20, Salah bagged four goals against fellow Group E opponents RB Salzburg and Genk, taking him to the 20-goal mark in the competition.

It was 10 months before Salah struck again in the Champions League, with lowly Midtjylland twice failing to contain him and Atalanta also falling victim to his brilliance in a stunning 5-0 away win for Liverpool.

Salah was the match-winner away to RB Leipzig in February of this year, netting a brace that helped the Reds reach the quarters and set up a clash with Real Madrid.

Liverpool may have lost 3-1 in Spain before exiting the competition after the second leg, but Salah scored his side’s only goal in the first game.

This season, Salah has been the best player in the world, with five efforts in the Champions League already highlighting his relentlessness in front of goal.

A crucial strike at home to Milan helped turn the game around, as Liverpool won 3-2 at Anfield, and a double against old friends Porto also caught the eye.

It was then left to the Egyptian King to level, and then break, Gerrard’s record on Tuesday, inspiring the Reds to a massive victory.

Quite simply, a magical, legendary footballer.