Liverpool dished out a devastating 5-0 win at Old Trafford having turned on the afterburners to well and truly punish Man United, and fans were euphoric with the result.

Man United 0-5 Liverpool

Premier League (9), Old Trafford

October 24, 2021

Goals: Keita 5’, Jota 13’, Salah 38’, 45+5′, 50′

Old Trafford has inflicted deep wounds for Reds in years gone by, but the current group dished out some serious pain of their own to United thanks to a scintillating performance.

For the second time in as many games, Naby Keita was on the scoresheet to get the Reds off to the perfect start with Diogo Jota then adding to the misery after capitalising on one of many defensive blunders.

The travelling Kop increased the volume level inside Old Trafford and would serenade Mo Salah as he added a further two first-half goals – continuing his record of scoring for 10 games in a row.

The hat-trick would soon arrive for the world’s best player as the humiliation continued and United fans left in their droves, but injuries to James Milner and Naby Keita would be the low points.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the thumping win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

Oh the fun of it all, Reds rightly revelled in the win!

I think this might currently be my favourite Liverpool game of all time. Genuinely. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) October 24, 2021

A polite reminder that Harry Maguire cost more than Virgil van Dijk. Enjoy your day. — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) October 24, 2021

?Na na na na na na na na na na na Ole's at the wheel,

At the wheel,

Ole's at the wheel! ? — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) October 24, 2021

Seriously, Klopp needs to calm #LFC down here, because they’ve already entered manager-sacking territory…and surely no one on Merseyside wants that…??????? — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) October 24, 2021

There’s a motorway marked “Ole Gunnar Solskjær must be sacked” and Gary Neville continues to go down a load of A Roads. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) October 24, 2021

Preston away will be tougher and they’re 18th in the Championship. — Andrew Beasley ? (@BassTunedToRed) October 24, 2021

Worth remembering that Jurgen Klopp rejected the Man Utd job in 2014, despite being told the club was 'an adult version of Disneyland.' — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) October 24, 2021

THE BALL, THE BALL, THEY HARDLY TOUCHED THE BALL. WE PLAYED THE SHITES ON A SUNDAY NIGHT AND THEY HARDLY TOUCHED THE BALL — Amit (@LFC_Amit) October 24, 2021

Beat The Traffic FC 0-5 Liverpool — Anfield Agenda (@AnfieldAgenda) October 24, 2021

Salah was due his fair share of praise once more…

Salah hattrick at Old Trafford, a goal in 10 consecutive games and just unplayable. There are no more words for him. A God amongst men and someone Liverpool need to tie down. The best in the world. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) October 24, 2021

John Henry when Salah gets a hatrick away to Utd during contract negotiations! pic.twitter.com/9rDRTa47u4 — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) October 24, 2021

Mo Salah – the greatest winger in Premier League history. pic.twitter.com/xb6EkVgLeK — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) October 24, 2021

Salah has 15 for the season. The first Liverpool player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford since Fred Howe in 1936. — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 24, 2021

But it was team effort for a statement win …

Mo Salah no doubt MOTM. But really this whole team performed like Champions today. The mental determination & the cohesive & capable squad really shined splendidly today — Canadian Kop (@thecanadiankop) October 24, 2021

Salah will grab the headlines but it’s been an absolute master-class from Roberto Firmino today. Ridiculously clever in everything he does. — Raphael Honigstein? (@honigstein) October 24, 2021

Really unfortunate for Keita, who's been outstanding since one early lapse. That was about the fourth or fifth hefty challenge on him, which is a pretty good gauge of how good United think he's been. — Rory Smith (@RorySmith) October 24, 2021

This is absolutely staggering. This is turning into the Premier League equivalent of Brazil v Germany in 2014. The pass from Henderson to create the hat-trick for Salah! — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) October 24, 2021

“I hope this puts to bed all of the doubters when questioning team selection before the game. Superb team effort and so clinical.” – Stevo in This Is Anfield’s comments.

“What a performance. Men against boys.” – Shaun Hannon

on Facebook.

Konate has arrived by the way! ????? — Karl (@KarlThyer) October 24, 2021

An absolute demolition job. Liverpool far better than United and showed it in spades. Salah magnificent, but a real team effort. Keita fantastic, midfield worked so hard, defence superb. 5-0 at Old Trafford a real statement. The best of times. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) October 24, 2021

We’re truly witnessing greatness…

In all seriousness this is the greatest Liverpool team you will ever see and these are the best times we will ever have and you had best be fucking enjoying them because this is it. This is it now. — Neil Atkinson (@Knox_Harrington) October 24, 2021

One two

One two three

One two three four

FIVE NIL And if the Reds hadn’t eased up it would’ve been 10. Sensational result from a truly brilliant Liverpool team led by a German genius. Up the 5-0 win at Old Trafford Reds #MUNLIV #LFC #PremierLeague — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) October 24, 2021

Klopp makes the Liverpool fans wait for the fist pumps ???#LFC ? pic.twitter.com/y6ur3bx36q — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 24, 2021

If any more evidence was needed that last season was an absolute freak this was it. Lots of pundits spouting nonsense United had overtaken us and were title contenders. We just needed our defence back. Huge gulf in class. #LFC. — Si Steers (@sisteers) October 24, 2021

Liverpool didn’t just beat Manchester United today, they utterly humiliated them. A brilliantly coached, special team – the complete opposite of opponents who boast one of the most expensively assembled squads in world football. Solskjaer shouldn’t survive this result. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) October 24, 2021

Let us know your thoughts on the result in the comments section!