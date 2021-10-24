Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday October 24, 2021.
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Reds laud “greatest Liverpool team you’ll ever see” after “utterly humiliating” United

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool dished out a devastating 5-0 win at Old Trafford having turned on the afterburners to well and truly punish Man United, and fans were euphoric with the result.

Man United 0-5 Liverpool

Premier League (9), Old Trafford
October 24, 2021

Goals: Keita 5’, Jota 13’, Salah 38’, 45+5′, 50′

Old Trafford has inflicted deep wounds for Reds in years gone by, but the current group dished out some serious pain of their own to United thanks to a scintillating performance.

For the second time in as many games, Naby Keita was on the scoresheet to get the Reds off to the perfect start with Diogo Jota then adding to the misery after capitalising on one of many defensive blunders.

The travelling Kop increased the volume level inside Old Trafford and would serenade Mo Salah as he added a further two first-half goals – continuing his record of scoring for 10 games in a row.

The hat-trick would soon arrive for the world’s best player as the humiliation continued and United fans left in their droves, but injuries to James Milner and Naby Keita would be the low points.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the thumping win on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments section.

 

Oh the fun of it all, Reds rightly revelled in the win!

 

Salah was due his fair share of praise once more…

 

But it was team effort for a statement win …

“I hope this puts to bed all of the doubters when questioning team selection before the game. Superb team effort and so clinical.”

Stevo in This Is Anfield’s comments.

“What a performance. Men against boys.” – Shaun Hannon
 on Facebook.

 

We’re truly witnessing greatness…

Let us know your thoughts on the result in the comments section!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments